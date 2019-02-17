25 years
The proposed plan to divert Mississippi River water though the Bonnet Carre Spillway and Lake Pontchartrain is meeting growing opposition, including that announced by the Louisiana Oyster Dealers and Growers Association. According to the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, the economic justification for the diversion project being proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was all but swept away when the oyster industry declared its opposition. The project’s supporters have included the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, which claimed the project would pay for itself through benefits to oyster beds in the Mississippi Sound and Biloxi Marsh area. The Bonnet Carre diversion is a $81 million proposal to move billions of gallons of river water through Lake Pontchartrain and out the Rigolets and into Mississippi Sound. Several major organizations have voiced opposition to the plan, including the parish governments of St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Tangipahoa, the St. Tammany Sportsman League, the Lake Pontchartrain Fishermen’s Association, the Northshore Coastwatch and the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.
50 years
The two spans of the northbound causeway which were knocked out by a Prestressed Concrete Products Company crane barge at 4:30 p.m. last Friday will not delay the March 23 opening of the new span, nor the ribbon-cutting April 19 for opening of one-way traffic using both bridges, according to J.K. Walters, executive vice president of Prestressed. The span was struck by the barge during a period of exceedingly high waves and heavy winds, about seven miles from the north shore.
75 years
The S.S. Club entertained their members at a Valentine party Saturday night at the home of Claylia Nunez. The spacious rooms were cleared for games and dancing and beautifully decorated with Valentine motifs and red and white confetti. The members included: S.S. Mary John Brewster, Ila Chatellier, Margaret Hutcheson, Maude Hutcheson, Jesse Koepp, Thelma Koepp and Claylia Nunez. The young gentlemen attending were Sam LeBlanc, Fred Blossman, Eddie Bennett, Mose Chatellier, Grady Jenkins, L.J. Motichek, Frank Tucker and Loys Nunez.
100 years
Mr. Joseph E. Cuney, of Abbeville, La., and Miss Sadie Chatellier, of Madisonville, La., were united in the holy bonds of wedlock at Covington, La., Feb. 11, 1919, Father John of the Catholic Church officiating. Miss Alice Brewster, the lovely daughter of Sheriff T.E. Brewster, acted as bridesmaid, and the genial Moses Chatellier, the bride’s brother, acted as best man. The bride was dressed in a traveling suit of Oxford grey, which was exquisite in design and harmoniously blended with the sweet personality of the bride. The bride and groom will spend their honeymoon in Abbeville, the home of the groom’s mother. Mr. Cuney is a valuable employee of the Jahncke Shipbuilding Co. and very highly thought of by his associates. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Chatellier, who have been life-long residents of Madisonville.
125 years
A.Losset vs. S.R. Poitevent. State of Louisiana, Parish of St. Tammany, Third Justice Court. By virtue of a write of fieri facias from the honorable the aforemaid court, bearing date Feb. 5, 1894, and to me directed – I will proceed to sell at public auction … at the door of the courthouse in the town of Covington, La. … the following described property: One double-seated surrey carriage. Seized in the above entitled suit. Terms of sale – cash. A. Frederick, constable.