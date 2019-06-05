HISTORICAL MARKERS: 10 a.m. Friday, Fontainebleau State Park. The public is invited to a dedication ceremony for two new historical markers at Fontainebleau State Park. The history of enslaved individuals and indigenous cultures was researched and documented as the Eagle Scout project of 16-year-old Jackson Cantrell, a resident of Mandeville and member of Boy Scout Scout Troop 119 of the Nashoba District, Istrouma Area Council. Two plaques will highlight the historical significance of enslaved families who were quartered at the Fontainebleau Plantation during the 1800s and also the native people who have populated this area for thousands of years. Contact Fouad Harb at fntbleau_mgr@crt.la.gov or call 985-624-4640.
MILITARY ADMISSION: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum will offer free admission to military personnel and their families through Labor Day in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across the country. Service persons must show proof. The museum is located at 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville. For information, visit www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums or www.lpbmm.org.
HABITAT CELEBRATION: Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West recently dedicated a home for Thomas "Tommy" Savoie and family, constructed by Habitat's Building On Faith Committee. The committee is made up of churches and organizations including Our Lady of the Lake Men’s Club, St. Scholastica Academy, Covington Presbyterian Church, New Beginnings Church, New Covenant Presbyterian, Starlight Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church of Covington and Christ Episcopal Church. Students form the second grade at Christ Episcopal School also donated funds and created art for the home.
COMPUTER CODING: The library will hold a six-week introduction to the basic principles of coding, designed for adults with no prior coding experience, at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through July 3, at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. Free, but registration is required at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293. Windows 10 computers will be provided. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
OPEN HOUSE: An open house and ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday for the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services Foster Care office at 102 Highland Park Plaza, Covington. The nonprofit agency serves the north shore and surrounding area. For information, visit methodistfostercare.org or call (985) 900-2356.
FAMILY FACTS OR FICTION: Sheila Delacroix, the former president of the St. Tammany Genealogical Society, will present "Fact Versus Folklore: Using Record Research to Evaluate Family Stories" at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Causeway Library Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A meet-and-greet will precede the presentation at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. For information visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Second Saturday Special Sales include several hundred specially selected books for children and teens. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
BOOK AT THE MUSEUM: Julie Bradley, author of "Escape from the Ordinary," will discuss and sign her book at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville. After 20 years as a military intelligence officer, Bradley and her husband sold everything and took to the waves aboard a sailboat. Through her debut memoir and the upcoming “Crossing Pirate Waters,” she shares the experiences. For information, call (985) 845-9200.
BUBBLES GALORE: Play with giant bubbles and handmade wands as the St. Tammany Parish Library starts summer with a pop. Dates and locations for the free outdoor programs include:
- 4 p.m. Monday Lee Road Branch, Covington, 79213 La. 40, (985) 893-6284.
- 4 p.m. June 17, Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St., (985) 893-6285.
- 11:30 a.m. June 24, Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, (985) 882-7858.
Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for more information on library sponsored adult programs.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit leadershipnorthshore.com.
NEWCOMERS MEETING: The Slidell Newcomers Club will gather for lunch at 11 a.m. June 12 at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Executive officers will be inducted, including Barbara Miller, president; Linda Comeaux, first vice president; Joan Gros, second vice president; Joyce Riedl, treasurer; Barbara Carlos, recording secretary; Patrice Gamblin, corresponding secretary; Lou Denley, ball captain; Pat Scherer, parliamentarian; and Sylvia Vasquez and Cathy Morgan, members at large.
FATHER'S DAY: The Trace senior living center will celebrate fathers with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 13 at 19432 Crawford Road, Covington. The event is to thank dads for their support and hard work, plus presenting awareness and for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. RSVP by Tuesday, June 11, at (985) 249-7676.
VIRTUAL REALITY: St. Tammany Parish Library will hold a two-part series to explore immersive technologies, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Learn about VR and AR and participate in demonstrations of both, then create VR cardboard goggles and learn to download and use free VR apps. These free events will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays on the following schedule:
- Part 2: June 15, Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd.
- Part 1: June 29, Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St.
- Part 2: July 13, Madisonville Branch Library.
Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required and participants must bring their a smartphone capable of downloading apps. Register at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events/ or call Slidell at (985) 646-6470 or Madisonville at (985) 845-4819. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org
LUNAR SEMINAR: For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the St. Tammany Parish Library will hold a four-week seminar at 10:30 a.m. beginning June 14, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. The program includes related movies, historical novels and articles and discussion of the event. Registration is encouraged for the free seminar, with seating limited to adults. Register at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 845-4819.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students who are enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be a resident of St. Tammany Parish. Students must be halfway through their college or university curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM: The LSU AgCenter in St. Tammany Parish is accepting applications for the Louisiana Master Gardener training program for residents interested in learning more about gardening and becoming volunteers to assist with programs to educate the public. Classroom lecture material will be presented through online videos and there will be face-to-face labs at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 6 to Nov. 5, with a graduation. Labs will be at 1301 N. Florida St., Covington. For more information, contact Will Afton, LSU AgCenter County Agent, at (985) 875-2635 or wafton@agcenter.lsu.edu
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
STEAM COMING: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be added to the Open Arms Community Center's faith-based summer camp program which runs through Aug. 8 at 1410 Eighth St., Slidell. For more information on rates, dates and registration, visit www.openarmsslidell.org or call (985) 259-4781.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28, and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-26 for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.
DRAMA CAMP: Little Stars Productions will conduct camps at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10-14 and July 22-26, at Cross Gates Family Fitness, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Each camp is an introduction to dramatic performance and stage production for ages 5-14 (age 5 must have completed Kindergarten). Cost of $175 per child per week with a $20 one-time registration fee. Register at www.crossgatesclub.com. Before- and aftercare options available. For information, visit www.littlestarsproductions.com or (985) 201-0099. Each camp concludes with a performance.