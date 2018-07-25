COMMUNITY EVENTS
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. 200-500 blocks of North Columbia St., Covington. Cars, music and more. Free. covla.com.
MOVIE NIGHT AT THE MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD: 8 p.m. Friday. 675 Lafitte St. “Ferdinand.” Free. (985) 626-3144 or cityofmandeville.com.
SLIDELL MOVIE NIGHT: 8:30 p.m. Friday. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. “Coco.” Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
NORTHSHORE FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Music, arts and crafts vendors and kids activities. Free. (985) 781-3650 or northshoreharborcenter.com.
DR. SAUX’S FUNDRAISER AND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Tap Room, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington. Join the Pirate Oncologist’s crew for food, fun and libations in his annual fundraiser for local charities. Music by Lost in the Sixties. $50. (985) 626-6538 or namisttammany.com.
WEST ST. TAMMANY UNITED WAY RED BEANS & RICE COOKOFF: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. St. Scholastica Academy Gym, 122 S. Massachusetts Ave., Covington. The ninth annual all-you-can-eat event. $10. (985) 778-0815 or unitedwaysela.org.
THEATER
"HAIR": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug.3-4, 10-11,17-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, 12 and 19. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd, Slidell. The American tribal love-rock musical. $25-$32. (985) 640-0333 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MUSIC
RICK SAMPSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. N’Tini’s, 2891 U.S. 190, Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-5566.
GREEN GASOLINE: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
BIG E-Z BRAWLERS: 9 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
SUPERCHARGER: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Beach House, 124 Girod St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
ART
DEANA GOLDSMITH: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Aug. 18. Barrel Wine Bar, 63905 La. 21, Covington. An exhibition by the wildlife artist. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
SUMMER SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 18. The St. Tammany Art Association’s 53rd annual national juried show. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART FROM THE WORLD OF CHRISTWOOD RESIDENTS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 25. Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Art created and/or loaned by Christwood residents. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 7. Exhibition featuring the work of John Paul Duet. Free. myslidell.com.
KIDS STUFF
DOLL E-10: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Tech-savvy Charlotte is surprised with a new toy. Activities to follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
BOOK SIGNING
THROUGH THE VALLEY: Noon Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Walter Mixon signs his inspirational work. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING ON GLASS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CLAY VOODOO DOLLS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HOW TO WRITE A MAGAZINE ARTICLE: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLICS: 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING WITH MICHELLE: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.