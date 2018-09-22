Pearl River coach Joe Harris has his team believing they can win.
Exploding for 42 points in a big 42-27 win over Riverdale at Rebel Stadium, the Rebels are 4-0 and off to their best start in a decade.
“The kids are showing up, nobody is missing practice, everyone is working their tail off and they are being coachable,” Harris said of his 2018 squad. “I have a great staff of assistants, and I feel like we aren’t getting many penalties and not turning the ball over. The last several games the turnovers have been a very big difference. Plain and simple, these are good kids that just listen to what their coaches are telling them to do. People look at 4-0, and I don’t worry about that kind of stuff.
Pearl River took advantage of a Riverdale (2-1) turnover on its first play from scrimmage inside its own 8-yard line. Two plays later, senior Corey Warren found the end zone from 6 yards out.
Tied 7-7 after a 1-yard touchdown run by Antonio Joseph for Riverdale, the Rebels immediately answered when senior quarterback Justin Dean scored from 19 yards out, capping a four-play 83-yard drive to make it 14-7.
Completing all three of his passes in the first half, Dean would later find K.J. O’Neil for a 38-yard scoring strike and then a 44-yard connection to Levy to make it 28-7 Rebels.
A 2-yard touchdown run by Joseph to open the third quarter got Riverdale the closest they would be at 28-19, but Dean again found Levy for a score and Warren found the end zone from two yards out after another Riverdale fumble to make it 42-19 Rebels.
Dean finished 4 for 6 for 167 yards and three scores. O’Neil finished as the leading receiver with two catches for 97 yards and a score.
“We started 4-1 last year, but this 4-0 just feels different,” Dean said. “Everyone is doing their jobs. If that happens, we can win football games. The atmosphere is amazing this year. We are showing people that this is a football program that is going to fight for everything.”
Fontainebleau wins in thriller
The Fontainebleau defense proved to be the difference, stopping Mandeville on a two-point conversion in overtime to escape Sidney Theriot Stadium with a thrilling 35-34 win.
After Mandeville scored twice in a 37-second span in the fourth quarter to take a 28-22 lead, the Bulldogs got the ball back with 5:01 left in the game and drove 45 yards in 11 plays and capped the drive with an Iverson Celestine 2-yard scoring run to tie the game at 28. But Christopher Mastio's extra point attempt hit the left upright and the game stayed at a deadlock with 1:46 remaining.
Overtime was just as exciting as the first four quarters, as Fontainebleau scored on the first play when Joshua Bailey hit Brett Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown. The extra point made it 35-28 Fontainebleau.
Mandeville struck quickly as well in its half of the overtime, with Charles Quinn sweeping around the right side and scoring on the Skippers' first play, bringing Mandeville to within 35-34.
Mandeville coach Hutch Gonzales called timeout and kept his offense on the field, but quarterback Devon Tott's pass into the end zone fell incomplete.
St. Paul’s picks up first win
Wolves senior quarterback Jack Mashburn rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another as St. Paul’s opened 6-5A play with a 45-16 victory over Northshore in Slidell at Panther Stadium.
The Wolves scored all the points they would need in the first quarter when Mashburn found the end zone from nine yards out twice and Michael Crockett returned a fumble 32 yards for a score.
William Grand’s 34-yard field goal made it 24-0 before Northshore would finally get on the scoreboard via 39-yard touchdown pass from Michael Benedict to Hasan Mitchell.
Spartans break through with win over Bogalusa
Homecoming proved to be the good luck the Salmen Spartans needed as they broke a three-game losing streak to open the season with a 27-18 win over Bogalusa at Spartan field.
Not wanting to disappoint the packed house, the Spartan offense came out of hibernation with 27 points, after scoring only 6 points in their previous 3 games.
Spartan running back Aaron Williams got them on the board first with a 10-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the first quarter.
Williams finished with 76 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
“Our offensive line did a great job and had a lot of aggression,” said Williams. “We played as a team and will get back to work to prepare for Loranger.”
On the final play of the first quarter and on fourth down, Mikell Marco set up in the wildcat formation and busted through the Bogalusa line for a 71-yard touchdown run give the Spartans a 14-6 margin.
“We take pride in our offensive line,” said Marco. “It feels great to get our first win. Everything seems to be clicking now and from here on out we will be a scary team.”
Marco finished with 98 yards on 6 carries and scored 1 touchdown.
On Bogalusa’s next series, Salmen’s Marcel White picked off a Taylor pass and ran it back to set the Spartans up at the Bogalusa 10-yard line. Two plays later, Williams ran it in from 3 yards out the increase the lead to 21-6.
The final scoring in the first half came with only 57 seconds left when Karl Owens scored on a 15-yard run.
Northlake Christian gets first win in nail-biter
Ian Lopez’s 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter proved to be the difference as Northlake Christian picked up its first win of the season on the road against Springfield 6-0.
After being forced to punt on its first two possessions, Northlake Christian methodically drove 65 yards in 19 plays, highlighted by a 12-yard completion from Michael Swan to Titus Dillon on fourth down. The Wolverines would crack the end zone six plays later when Lopez scooted in from three yards out. Northlake Christian’s defense was equally as dominate, as they held Springfield to 3 total yards of offense in the first half.
