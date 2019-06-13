The Madisonville Town Council accepted a master plan for the town at its June 12 meeting, but the resolution adopting the plan doesn’t obligate the town to enact any ordinances that would put the plan into effect.
The master plan was put together by a volunteer residents group with the guidance of the Center for Planning Excellence, a Baton Rouge organization that helps government bodies flesh out visions for their future growth. CPEX was paid $60,000 to oversee the project, with $30,000 coming from the town's budget in both fiscal year 2018 and 2019.
The 90-page document establishes four major goals for the town:
- "Celebrate what’s here now and improve it for future generations."
- "Preserve Madisonville’s character and guide future growth."
- "Connect Madisonville with safe, beautiful, and accessible streets."
- "Reduce Madisonville’s risk and improve resilience."
The document recommends specific action items to achieve each goal, but whether those action items represent an obligation or merely a consensus has been an issue.
The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is one body that has been grappling with that issue. Commissioners have not decided whether to recommend the plan’s adoption, at least partly due to concerns that it might require that each item be enacted into law.
Members of the planning committee and several council members have countered that while the plan sets out a vision for the town’s growth, it does not mandate any legislative action.
At the council meeting, Mayor Jean Pelloat said that while it was “discouraging” that the planning and zoning commission had not yet endorsed the plan, it was up to the council to decide whether to accept it, with or without planning and zoning’s recommendation.
After a brief discussion, councilmen did accept the plan, but with a caveat that says that their support “shall not cause the Town Council to act in any manner inconsistent with the laws, regulations and ordinances in effect at the time of any decision.”
Pelloat says he plans to reach out to planning and zoning commissioners to resolve their concerns and “get them on board” with the plan.
In other action, the council adopted a $5,895,822 budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
The town’s gas system, which serves not only the town but a large and growing part of the surrounding area, is expected to generate $2,624,000 in revenue. The budget also anticipates $630,261 in other utility fees, $1,140,000 in sales, property, and beverage taxes, $903,561 in grants, and $300,000 in traffic fines.
Major expenditures include $3,395,142 to operate and improve the town’s various utility systems, $691,654 for the police department, and $581,238 for general operating expenses.
The budget does not include pay increases for the mayor or council members.
The council also authorized the issuance of $2 million in gas utility revenue bonds to finance the extension of the town’s gas distribution system to the area surrounding the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 1077. The bonds will be issued in two, 20-year series of $1 million each, at effective interest rates of 2.52% and 2.53% respectively.