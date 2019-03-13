"The Krewe Goes Gambling" was the theme for the Mystic Krewe of Covington's 2018 Carnival tableau and ball, held Feb. 16 at the Covington Lions Club hall.
To begin this year's tableau, the krewe members burst into the ballroom and danced to traditional Mardi Gras tunes. The captain appeared from a cloud of smoke, and the sound of his golden whistle marked the beginning of the tableau.
Next, the king of the Mystic Krewe of Covington 2019, whose name is not revealed, made his entrance wearing a white and gold cape embossed with a full-color crest of the krewe and accented with rhinestones, over a white satin tunic with appliqués and strung sequins. The king's collar was studded with rhinestones and gold sequins.
He was followed by the queen, Mrs. Neil Edward Glasgow. The queen wore a floor-length champagne-colored satin gown with a sheer overlay with golden sequin swirls. The collar was embossed with rhinestones and silver, purple, green and gold appliqués. The outfit was completed with a golden crown, encrusted with rhinestones; a golden scepter with orchids completed her attire.
Page to her majesty was Carrie Quigley. Maids to Her Majesty were Mallory Grace Rogers, as Blackjack; Avery Elise Jenkins, as Poker; Shelby Colleen Smith, as Dice "Craps"; and Mrs. Carl A. Boyd, Slot Machine.
On hand for the event were the krewe's 2018 queen, Mrs. Robert Rene' Ferrer, and her 2018 royal court members Mrs. Sean Ross Pregeant, Mrs. William Ellis Simpson and Mrs. David Eugene Alfred.
The chairman of the Court Committee is Robert C. Lynch. The chairman of the Reception Committee is Philip E. Beckham.