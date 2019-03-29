Teachers, state representatives and community members discussed their concerns about the future of the state’s education system, especially teacher and staff pay, at a March 28 town hall meeting hosted by the Louisiana Public School Coalition.
A panel composed of Rep. Ray Garofalo, Rep. Reid Falconer, Rep. Kevin Pearson and St. Tammany Parish School Board member Jack Loup III fielded questions from attendees who were particularly concerned about changes to the Minimum Foundation Program being discussed in the state Legislature.
If passed, a $1,000 pay raise for teachers and a $500 raise for school support staff would come entirely out of the state’s pocket.
Pearson said that he has no doubt the pay hike will pass.
“There are a couple of reasons: The money is there, number one; and number two, not for myself, but for the others, it’s an election year. There is no chance they would not vote for that in an election year,” Pearson said.
He also noted that a higher raise is unlikely.
Garofalo said the money for the raises would come from this year’s surplus and not a permanent part of the state’s budget, a concept that Donna Clemons, a teacher at Woodlake Elementary who attended the town hall, described in one word: “Scary.”
Last year, after adjusting for inflation, public school teachers in Louisiana received 10.8 percent below their average pay in 2008, the coalition hosting the event noted. Only three states saw a more dramatic decline.
But the conversation was about more than just numbers.
For Debrah Turlich, a vocational teacher at Slidell High School, it was about the end of her career. One that she loves.
“I’ve been here for many, many years, and I am a single grandmother raising three children and a handicapped daughter all by myself. I need to be able to support them, and I can’t do that on my salary. So I now have to quit a job that I absolutely adore, retire and go get another job so that I can supplement my income,” Turlich said.
While some attendees clapped in support for the proposed $1,000 raise, Turlich said it is not enough.
“I think it’s an insult. I think that they so rely on pushing teachers back,” she said. “Either give us a decent raise and raise us to where we need to be right now, or you’re going to lose a lot more teachers.”
The town hall also focused on the strain that repeated standardized testing and state curriculum requirements can put on teachers as well as students.
“The reporting of this, the reporting of that, I don’t know how you have time to teach kids,” Pearson said.
His speech was followed by applause.
“I am tired of it. They are right; we don’t get to teach anymore. People don’t realize that starting in April and May, we are testing. Two months of my class time is being wasted on testing,” Turlich said.
The conversation also touched on a perceived double-standard for public versus charter and voucher schools as well as pay schedules that some claimed said deter teachers from pursuing advanced degrees.
The panel said that they are committed to listening to and forming legislation in response to public education concerns. But it requires that school employees do one thing: teach.
“To the extent you’re an expert in an area, you need to educate us,” Garofolo said.