A Madisonville woman and a Covington man were arrested Monday after pistol whipping and stealing $15 and a cell phone from a Folsom-area man who had sold them fake methamphetamine, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Alexis Walker, 19, and Kristopher Wild, 22, allegedly broke into the home of Sean Burns, 27, after midnight Monday morning in retaliation for the fake drugs Burns had sold them days earlier. After a search of Wild’s home, authorities obtained a firearm that they believe was used in the crime.
Walker and Wild have been charged with aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon and obstruction of justice. The Sheriff's Office said that the case is still being investigated and additional charges may be added.
But Burns faces charges of his own.
During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office discovered that a warrant was out for Burns in relation to contempt of court for prior charges. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail April 3.