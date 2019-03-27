State Rep. Mary DuBuisson (R-Slidell) has prefiled a bill in the State Legislature to name a portion of U.S. 190 for former Slidell Police Officer Jason Seals, who died last last year of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession.
DuBuisson's bill asks that U.S. 190, between its intersections with Northshore Blvd. and U.S. 11 (Front Street,) be designated "Officer Jason Seals Memorial Highway." The busy stretch of Slidell roadway was traditionally called U.S. 190 East, but in the past few years, has been titled Gause East.
The bill would require the Department of Transportation and Development place signage along the route to mark the designated area of highway.
Seals was working as a police escort for a funeral procession on Sept. 25 that had just left Honaker Funeral Home for Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. While traveling westbound on U.S. 190 just after noon, Seals' motorcycle collided with a vehicle that had turned onto the roadway. The officer was ejected from his motorcycle, landing at least 50 feet away.
Seals succumbed to the injuries on Nov. 17. A memorial service at the Harbor Center was attended by hundreds of people and a funeral procession followed to Forest Lawn Cemetery, only several hundred feet from the accident site.
Seals, a 10-year veteran of the Slidell Police Department, was 35 at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Katelyn and three children, Lilianna, Levi and Maddox.
DuBuisson said she was approached by Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal not long after the funeral wanting to do something to honor Seals.
"I didn't know him, but after attending his funeral, I was really touched by the love people had for for him," DuBuisson said. "(Filing the bill) is a small way that I could help memorialize him."
Fandal said he didn't want to wait too long after Seals' death to plan a memorial for the fallen officer.
"In 30 years, his kids will be grown and their kids can see the sign designating this piece of the highway for their grandfather," Fandal said. "It's important for all of us to remember the sacrifice. It's part of our history now, part of Slidell history."
DuBuisson's bill was referred to the Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works. The legislative session begins April 8.