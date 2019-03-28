U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fire management crews will conduct a prescribed burn today (Thursday) on Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.
The fire will be located in Oaklawn Unit I, which is a 107-acre parcel of land located south of U.S. 190 in the Lacombe area. The land is prime habitat for the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, which is an endangered species.
Prescribed fires are carefully planned and conducted only under optimal weather conditions, and they allow refuge managers to more effectively manage fire effects and smoke to benefit natural resources, while keeping fire management crews and the public safe.
Prescribed fire is used by the USFWS to maintain and support healthy ecosystems. The use of prescribed fire is also the most cost-effective tool for land managers, and they reduce the risk of devastating wildfires that can threaten people, houses, fish, wildlife and plants.
For more information, contact USFWS Fire Management Officer Chris LeRouge at (985) 882-2019 or Chris_LeRouge@fws.gov.