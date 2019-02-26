The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce's political action committee announced Tuesday it has endorsed Mark Johnson in the race to be Covington's next mayor.
The CHAMBERPAC Board of Directors voted to give the Covington businessman the nod over District E City Councilman Rick Smith and former two-term mayor Candace Watkins, who also are seeking the office. All three candidates appeared at a candidate forum on Feb. 6 at Fuhrmann Auditorium hosted by the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce and the Covington Business Association.
Current mayor Mike Cooper is term-limited. Cooper has announced he is running for St. Tammany Parish President in October elections.
CHAMBERPAC also announced on Tuesday that it endorsed Patrick McMath and Larry Rolling for the city's two council at large seats, as well as Keitisha Young in the District A race and Mark Verret in District E.
McMath and Rolling currently are members of the council, with McMath a councilman at large and Rolling the representative from District D. They, along with District B Councilman Jerry Coner who also is running for a council at large seat, appeared at the forum on Feb. 6, as well.
According to Chamber officials, Coner declined to participate in individual candidate interviews seeking the CHAMBERPAC endorsement.
A forum for candidates in the District A and District E races is scheduled for March 12 at Heritage Bank, 205 N. Columbia St., from 5 until 6:30 p.m. The Chamber is hosting that event, too.
Young and Peter Lewis are in a two-person race to replace term-limited councilman John Callahan in District A.
Verret, as well as Meghan Garcia and Keith Villere, are running for the District E seat that will be vacated by Smith July 1. Smith is term-limited and running for mayor.
CHAMBERPAC said it based endorsements off a candidate's commitment to work with the business community, willingness to listen to concerns expressed by employers, and their commitment to transparency in government.
CHAMBERPAC is a nonpartisan political action committee working to recruit and elect political candidates who support business, free enterprise, freedom from government regulation and quality of life in the region. The committee lists its membership at nearly 200 members.
Municipal elections in Covington are scheduled for March 30. Early voting will be held March 16-23.