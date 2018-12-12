Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater isn't so bad when it helps an important cause.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer and his wife, Peggy, recently hosted an Ugly Sweater Charity Gala at Slidell City Auditorium to raise money to purchase special needs playground equipment for one or more of the city’s parks.
“We intend to do this every year,” Cromer said. He added that each year the fundraiser will help the special needs community in some way.
The event raised more than $5,000 to purchase equipment for the playground at Heritage Park, said Peggy Cromer, including a wheelchair swing, and donations are still being accepted.
The idea for the event came up when Peggy Cromer heard about Erin Federer’s 5-year-old daughter Taylor, who has special needs due to a brain injury.
Federer sometimes takes Taylor to Kids Konnection Playground in Mandeville to use the special needs play equipment there, but she said she wished there was similar equipment at a park closer to home in Slidell.
Gala guests dressed in their “ugliest” Christmas outfits and enjoyed dancing to music by The Castaways Band, food and drinks, silent auction, raffle and photo booth.
To donate to the cause, call Peggy Cromer at (985) 640-8308.