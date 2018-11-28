AUTHOR SIGNING: Christopher Pena, author of "Death Over a Diamond Stud," the second book in his trilogy on true crime, will appear at two St. Tammany Parish Library locations — at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For more information, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs.
TOY DRIVE: Now through Dec. 10, Lakeview Regional Medical Center is collecting new, unwrapped gifts and toys to be donated to St. Tammany Project Christmas. Items are given to the parents the week before Christmas. Older children, ages 13-17, are often overlooked during toy drives. St. Tammany Project Christmas recommends the following list of affordable gifts for teens:
- Sports equipment: basketballs, soccer balls, baseballs and gloves, footballs, tennis rackets, tennis balls
- Art supplies: colored pencils, paint, brushes, sketch pads
- Games: board games, card games
- Journals
- Backpacks
- Jewelry and purses
- Makeup, lotion, perfume
- Hats and scarves
- Blankets and fuzzy socks
Unwrapped items may be brought to the hospital at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, to the Human Resources Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the PBX Department other hours.
WREATH SPONSORS SOUGHT: Now through Saturday, Dec. 15, Wreaths Across America seeks sponsors for the National Remembrance Ceremony at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive in Slidell. The ceremony, at 11 a.m., is done by the St. Tammany Parish President's Veterans and Military Affairs Advisory Council, with sponsorship starting at $15 per wreath. For information, visit www.sttammanyveterans.com.
TRAIL RUN/WALK RACE: New Heights Therapeutic Riding Center and Q50 Races host the "Giddy Up at New Heights" 5K Train Run/Walk race at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at 82302 Holliday Road, Folsom. Registration is $55, and the funds go to provide scholarships for special needs clients at the facility for adults and children with emotional, physical and cognitive challenges. For information, visit www.newheightstherapy.org or call (985) 796-4600.
KSB RECEIVES GRANT: Keep Slidell Beautiful has again been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Community Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the anti-litter and community improvement organization. The $5,700 grant will be used to purchase cigarette receptacles, pick up sticks for community service litter pickups, shirts for volunteers and new trash cans for parades.
LITERARY SOCIETY: All are invited to attend Northshore Literary Society’s Christmas Soiree from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Christ Episcopal Church community center, 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Light refreshments, wine and tea will be served. No charge for members; $10 for guests. Highlights will include Christmas music by Richard Moore on keyboard, singalongs and short presentations by two speakers. Sarah Spence will talk about her World War II-based novel, “For the Duration,” and freelance writer Karen Gibbs will describe behind-the-scenes stories of the most interesting people she’s covered.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
TENNIS TOURNAMENT: STARC and Children's Wish Endowment will be the beneficiaries for the annual tennis tournament Wednesday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 1, at Cross Gates Athletic Club, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Registration is $40 per person or $80 per team plus one can of U.S.T.A.-approved tennis balls. For information, call (985) 643-7455 or (985) 640-6695.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAYS: Alleviate holiday stress with yoga at two St. Tammany Parish Libraries. At the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., yoga will be 11:15 a.m. Mondays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. Call (985) 845-4819. At the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, calls will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. Call (985) 781-0099.
TECH TIME: Help with setting up devices, taking photos or installing apps will be offered in a one-on-one setting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. The librarians can assist with a variety of technology problems. The event is free and open to all adults, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org or call (985) 646-6470.
FAMILY APPRECIATION DAY: A veterans' appreciation day and viewing of the traditional Army-Navy gridiron matchup will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16, 2031 U.S. 190 West, Covington. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided, plus silent auctions and raffles. In addition, name plaques can be purchased for the Memorial Wall. For more information, contact Ralph J. Barras at (985) 892-1064.
HOLIDAY HOUSE TOURS: The Junior Auxiliary of Slidell will host its annual Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Five homes will be included in the tour. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. To request tickets, email jaslidell@gmail.com.
HISTORY LECTURE: William Robison, Southeastern Louisiana University history professor, will present "Tudor Christmas — Yule, Misrule, Wassail and Wonder," a bawdy historical lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. Learn about religious observances, seasonal food and drink and courtly and popular customs and entertainments. Registration is encouraged online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 781-0099.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.
DECEMBER LUNCHEON: The Northlake Newcomers Club will hold its holiday luncheon at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Beau Chene Country Club, 602 N. Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville. Musician Craig Cortell will speak and lead holiday singing. Cost is $26.50 for members and $29.50 for guests. Deadline is Dec. 7. Mail checks to Linda Nichols, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gamil.com.