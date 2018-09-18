The Covington City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday that paves the way for a “Complete Streets” policy to better ensure transportation safety in town.
Mayor Mike Cooper asked for the feasibility study earlier this year, and it was created in cooperation with the Regional Planning Commission. The policy aims to improve the quality of all transportation methods in town for all people – whether they operate a car, delivery truck or emergency vehicle, or prefer to travel by foot or bicycle.
Safety is a key tenet upon which the policy will be built, Cooper said. It’s believed it would make vehicular travel safer, but be especially useful to the disabled, pedestrians and cyclists.
Right of way, the volume and speed of traffic, as well as adjacent and surrounding land use would be taken into account when constructing new roads and pathways in the city. Covington’s current grid of streets and sidewalks could be optimized to meet policy standards when they are up for maintenance.
Cooper said Complete Streets would enhance access to places of employment, shopping and popular destinations. By improving connectivity, Cooper said, a community can spark economic growth and better public health.
Several changes would have to be made to the city’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance of 2010, Cooper said, to make the complete streets policy a reality. According to a copy of the study he shared with council members, one change would require new private developments to provide sidewalk space and bicycle parking.
The council voted 7-0 to adopt the Complete Streets resolution. Any changes to the code would have to be brought to the council individually for approval.
Digital Engineering completed the feasibility study.
In other business, the council amended the city’s 2018 budget to allow for safety improvements near St. Tammany Parish Hospital. A hospital employee died earlier this year after she was hit by a car while walking near 8th Ave. at South Harrison St. The low-speed accident prompted a traffic study in the area (also done by Digital Engineering,) and the STPH Board of Directors offered $165,000 in immediate funding to fast-track improvements.
Cooper said his call for the "Complete Streets" study was not in response to the accident near the hospital.
Also, councilmen unanimously supported an ordinance to allow the city to accept donation of land bounded by West 20th Ave., South Filmore St., West 19th Ave. and South Pierce St. The city already owns an adjacent lot, though the council nor Cooper indicated if there are plans in mind for the property.
The council also gave an OK to the city’s application for a grant that would help finance replacement of water meters and related equipment throughout Covington. The Local Government Assistance Program grant would only fund a small portion of the money needed to change all city meters, and Cooper suggested the city pay for complete replacement during the next two budget cycles.
As expected, longtime Covington firefighter Gary Blocker Jr. was named the city’s new fire chief on Tuesday. Cooper recommended Blocker for the position last month and he received unanimous support from the council, with several members offering effusive praise. Blocker replaces Richard Badon, who retired earlier this year following a 20-year stint as chief.
“It’s been my life to serve the city,” Blocker said, before receiving a standing ovation from the administration, council and audience.