Bill Mauser was honored by the Slidell City Council on Tuesday for the job he’s done as executive director of the Keep Slidell Beautiful organization.
Mauser is retiring after a 12-year stint with the group that strives to maintain an aesthetically pleasing landscape around the Camellia City.
Under his direction, KSB has, among many things, helped bring new welcome signs, shrubs and flowers to Slidell’s key entry points; teamed with Scout groups to build wooden trash cans and flower boxes throughout Olde Towne; and made trash cans a common sight during every parade held on city streets.
Mauser fought back tears during a standing ovation and when his contemporaries and beautification peers lauded his efforts with KSB.
“The impact that he’s had on this community is remarkable,” said Keep Louisiana Beautiful President Susan Russell, who met Mauser shortly after he took the job as KSB Director.
“It wasn’t long after I was named director of Keep Mandeville Beautiful,” she told the council. "We quickly became friends..More often than not, we were each other’s cheerleader; sharing support and learning from each other.”
Keep St. Tammany Beautiful Director Rick Moore said Mauser “has to be the hardest working man” he’s ever met.
“I tried to steal Bill from you guys (to join St. Tammany Beautiful,)” Moore joked to council members. “But he was passionate about Slidell (and stayed.) He loves you guys.”
Councilman at Large Glynn Pichon, who sponsored the presentation, said no one on the council wanted to see Mauser retire after making Slidell's one of the most respected of the 39 KLB-affiliated chapters in the state.
“You’ve changed our whole outlook on how we approach city beautification,” Pichon said. “But you’ve earned your retirement.”
Russell joked she may have alternate plans for Mauser.
“I’ll give him a few months off, and see what I can get him to do on the state level,” she said, which drew a laugh from the crowd.
In his 12 years as KSB director, Mauser helped deliver more than $114,000 in Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants and awards to the city. He also was successful in getting funding from the Keep America Beautiful group, and as Pichon noted, he was able to get local business and volunteers interested in working together for a more beautiful city.
Mayor Greg Cromer said Mauser has indicated he wants to continue to assist the KSB group in some capacity. Cromer said he has no definite timetable to name Mauser’s replacement, and said there is consideration to fold the KSB director’s duties into those of a current (or to be created) city government position.
Also on Tuesday, the Bring It Home Northshore organization was lauded for its work with children of deployed American servicemen and women. Now in its fifth year, the group helps meet children's needs in the absence of a parent serving overseas.
“(The work you do) is a debt that cannot be repaid,” Cromer told Bring It Home Northshore members in attendance.
In his remarks at the close of the meeting, Cromer said the city received a $25,000 grant from the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission to place lights around town for the holiday season. Slidell lost its seasonal lights when Hurricane Katrina swamped much of the city in 2005, and Cromer said he’d like displays on city streets to return to ‘pre-Katrina’ standards.