Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus are detailed below. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Red kidney beans, smoked sausage, buttered rice, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, seasonal fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak with gravy, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, fruit-blend juice, wheat roll, seasoned fruit, milk.
Aug. 8
BBQ pork rib patty, hamburger bun, baked beans, California vegetable salad, spiced mixed fruit, chocolate milk.
Aug. 9
Smothered chicken breast, ranch potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.
Aug. 10
Sliced ham, sliced cheese, two slices of wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, pickles, mandarin oranges, Mississippi mud pudding, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.