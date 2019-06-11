May 28
Steve Belk: 63, 100 Talisheek Place, Mandeville, two counts of simple battery.
Jennifer Crawford: 54, 447 Magnolia, Slidell, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Morryne Bovia: 41, 179 Sandra Lee Drive, Mandeville, cruelty to juveniles.
Jeremy Deal: 29, 822 Pine St., Slidell, probation violation, parole violation.
Christian Weidie: 23, 908 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, drug court sanction.
Adrian McClendon: 22, 38163 Ulloa St., Slidell, probation violation, domestic abuse battery.
Anthony Nichols: 57, 203 Brian Drive, Slidell, felony theft.
Steven Crenshaw: 46, 608 Robertson St., Bogalusa, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon, simple escape, possession of Schedule II drug, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Freddie Cooper: 25, 25438 U.S. 190, Robert, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mikal Belk: 40, 1612 Tiffany Lane, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, two counts of domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Janae Hogan: 20, 6710 Bundy Road, New Orleans, fugitive.
Micquell Brown: 23, 6710 Bundy Road, New Orleans, fugitive.
Sullivan Cooper: 45, 25438 La. 190, Robert, failure to honor written promise to appear.
William Baldwin: 56, 4636 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no taillights.
Sarah Pounders: 32, 4919 Canal St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, stopped on shoulder blocking view of intersection, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, obstruction of court orders.
Ann Whitney: 36, 924 Asheville Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, contempt of court.
May 29
Justin Abide: 36, 406 Mariners Island, Mandeville, two counts of misdemeanor theft, fugitive, theft under $1,000.
Brandon Gauntt: 34, 227 Queen Anne Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Bruce Maquar: 30, 26297 Sunrise Lake Drive, Lacombe, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maurice McCance: 46, 23146 Strain Road, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Neil Albert: 28, 207 E Queensbury Drive, Slidell, theft under $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jugjit Sandhu: 29, 3717 Simone Gardens Drive, Metairie, probation violation.
Shawn Hellmers: 41, 924 Asheville Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery third offense, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Daniel Younce: 29, 36356 South Receiving Station Road, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ava Williams: 51, 30835 Leroy Shaffett Road, Albany, probation violation.
Megan Gillard: 25, 201 Laquinta Lane, Edinberg, Texas, probation violation.
Isiah Keith: 25, 2615 Aleata Drive, Hammond, housed for court.
Alexis Amelia Herry: 24, 702 Stonewood Drive, Covington, misdemeanor theft, bank fraud, forgery, contempt of court.
Hunter Reed Lyle: 24, 28 Park Pl., Covington, battery of dating partner- strangulation, violation of protection order, two charges of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
John Gilbert: 34, 2805 Camellia Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of possession of Schedule I drug, establishing speed zones, illegal window tint, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Candice Edwards: 31, 10800 Roger Drive, New Orleans, six counts of monetary instrument abuse, two charges of misdemeanor theft.
Ashley Johnson: 32, 1437 Pearson Ave. SW, Birmingham, Ala., illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Calvin Ball: 38, 50455 Juanita Court, Midfield, Ala., illegal possession of stolen things, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed.
Mary Chaney: 28, 42 Sanctuary Blvd., Mandeville, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Gary Slaydon: 52, 37540 Howard Oberry Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule III drug, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Ronika Cotton: 26, 207 E Queensbury Drive, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Anthony Fick: 42, 213 Mill Court, Covington, two charges of theft under $1,000, two charges of illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, theft of a firearm.
Timmy Stimage: 27, 46160 Durbin Road, Hammond, following too close, improper lane use, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
May 30
Christopher Peter: 46, 53 Adrienne St, Madisonville, filing false stolen vehicle report.
Edith Kohn: 48, 83423 Pierre Cemetery Road, Folsom, aggravated battery.
John Harberson: 49, 915 Old U.S. 11, Carriere, Miss., failure to use turn signal, no mirror on driver's side, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Daniel Clayton: 36, 2193 Park Drive, Slidell, aggravated battery.
Lonnie Rainey: 38, 52387 Turnpike Road, Folsom, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, no taillights, no safety belts, fugitive.
Natalie Jordan: 40, 35288 Firetower Road, Pearl River, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Manzanero Wabomnor: 36, 2130 11th St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Christopher Joiner: 39, 422 West 26th Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, flight from officer/aggravated flight from officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, emanating of excessive sound or force, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce.
Gina Harper: 33, 35140 Becky Lake Road, Pearl River, contempt of court, license plate must be illuminated, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Jonathan Kraig: 39, 2905 Monroe St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Beau Brinson: 29, 24 Pebble Brook Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, driving under suspension, no license on vehicle.
Lance Crawford: 30, 1776 Continental Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Krista Cox: 26, 32608 CC Road, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Matthew Jordan: 33, 26018 Cloverland Road, Lacombe, two charges of contempt of court.
Charity Hunter: 43, 9 Green Hills Drive, Covington, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Hansome: 25, 1517 Ellingsworth Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Olivia LeBlanc: 20, 31241 La. 190, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Terry Toledano: 38, 3033 William Tell St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Cameron Miller: 22, 313 Johnson St., Saint Rose, two charges of bank fraud, computer fraud, two charges of simple burglary.
Wayne Jackson, 62, 117 Thatcher Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Eric Summage: 39, 14662 Darkwood Drive, Houston, Texas, fugitive, felony theft.
David Holden: 40, 65680 J. Holden Lane, Kentwood, issuing worthless checks.
Ashley Naquin: 28, 88 Longwood Drive, Mandeville, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, theft under $1,000, fugitive.
Melissa Burns: 46, 22545 North Bennett Lane, Robert, organized retail theft.
Ada Silva: 28, following too close, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under 17 years of age, driver must be licensed.
Robert Sherman: 56, Martin Lake Resort, Biloxi, Miss., failure to honor written promise to appear.
Angelique Rothschild: 50, 11026 Lakeview Drive, Geismar, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
May 31
Cody Neight: 32, 135 Crestwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Dustin Fitzgerald: 33, Oxford Place, New Orleans, probation violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
James Garretson: 38, 69456 16th Section Road, Pearl River, fugitive.
James Kephart: 29, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Bill Trotter: 50, homeless, Slidell, probation violation.
Steven Williams: 29, 212 Foxcroft St., Slidell, fugitive.
Garred Toney: 33, 70484 Beliew Lane, Lacombe, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving too fast for conditions, no safety belts.
Raymond Riego: 46, 4552 Jamieson Creek Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Felicia Marshall: 36, 65131 La. 41 Spur, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery.
Andrew Johnson: 38, 36190 La. 440, Mount Hermon, domestic abuse battery.
Echo Hurlburt: 26, 402 W 26th Ave., Covington, fugitive.
James Snowden: 38, 12450 La. 1078, Folsom, probation violation.
Delisa Maddux: 58, 113 Indian Mound Lane, Slidell, DWI second offense, careless operation.
J'Thai Antione Jack: 18, 4323 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, four charges of simple burglary.
Richard Bell: 36, 109 S. Buckingham Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle.
Pokeyto Peters: 33, 314 Napoleon St, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Glenn Batiste: 32, 522 Redbud Lane, Slidell, fugitive, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Antonio Fuller: 34, 1425 Imperial Drive, Darlington, S.C., possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, resisting an officer.
Asia Gregg: 31, 413 Graham St., Florence, S.C., possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Miguel Herrera: 28, 4857 Great Mercy Oaks Drive, Dallas, Texas, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, open container in motor vehicle, hit and run, driver must be licensed, intentional littering prohibited.
June 1
Zelmo Strickland: 51, 1738 Sullivan Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Lance Crowe: 33, 64105 La. 3081, Pearl River, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Clinton Thompson: 26, 72021 Josephine St., Abita Springs, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
David McGrath: 46, 19463 H Cox Road, Covington, three charges of contempt of court.
Joshua Richardson: 29, 2020 11th St., Slidell, expired license plate, no inspection sticker, illegal window tint, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, driving under suspension, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Mendoza: 32, 2 Alice St., Madisonville, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use.
Randy Adams: 56, 949 Austerlitz St., Mandeville, contempt of court, DWI third offense.
Huy Ho, 24, 11 La Quinta Drive, Slidell, misdemeanor theft, flight from officer/aggravated flight from officer, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brady Hutchinson: 18, 126 Willow Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Olivia Bean: 18, 1000 Cone Road, Bogalusa, domestic abuse battery.
Nathan Nippert: 37, 4732 Cascade Drive, Old Hickory, Tenn., fifth operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper turn, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Merlis Gomez: 29, 1101 Bobbie Road, Covington, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, driver must be licensed.
Perry Rhodes: 26, 115 Primrose Drive, Covington, stalking, resisting an officer.
June 2
Kirk Ibanez: 37, 2341 Upton St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
John Crespino: 51, 3713 Corley Court, Metairie, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Douglas Cook: 31, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Jody Morse: 30, 15035 Road 535, Kiln, Miss., DWI second offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, simple escape/aggravated escape, no safety belts.
Cody Morales: 31, 1828 Octavia Drive, Mandeville, establishing speed zones, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylon Van Vliet: 28, 83365 Neal Cemetery Road, Folsom, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, two charges of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Nuncio: 24, 2228 LaBarre St., Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Cory Clark: 27, 5712 Belair Drive, Slidell, establishing speed zones, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of rug paraphernalia, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Bridgette Moritz: 50, 70281 5th St., Covington, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Katri Hollingsworth: 30, 3012 Layton Lane, Slidell, battery of a dating partner.
Alexion Lewis: 24, 62147 N. 2nd St., Pearl River, aggravated assault.
Preston Easton: 36, 3012 Layton Lane, Slidell, battery of dating partner-strangulation.
Christian Treadaway: 23, 274 Oakwood Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Twenty-three people were housed for immigration violations during this period.