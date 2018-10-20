Many high school juniors take the PSAT hoping to be one of the few to be named a National Merit Finalist. Being a finalist can earn students scholarships, but first come the many hours of hard work and dedication spent preparing for one of the biggest tests of a student's life.
Northshore High School implemented a 35-minute program every Tuesday through Friday to prime the students for success on the PSAT. Teacher Dawn Brown teaches the math component and Catherine Tanguis teaches English skills, and they've done a phenomenal job making each session fit each student’s needs.
Abigail Hill, a junior, is hoping that her PSAT score increases due to the classes so that she can be eligible for scholarship money.
“It actually gave me time to practice for the PSAT," she said. "Normally I would not have studied nearly as much as I had this year, as I would not have had time to. I was able to get help on things that the time in class did not allow for, and it helped me feel really confident not only about the content of the test, but the format of it as well.”
Many other students have expressed similar feelings about the classes. Hopefully the preparation gets Northshore students closer to perfection on their PSAT tests.