Concerns over the capacity of the town sewerage system have prompted the Abita Springs Board of Aldermen to consider a six-month moratorium on new subdivisions of more than 10 lots. An ordinance establishing the moratorium was introduced at the council’s April 16 meeting.
Mayor Dan Curtis said in an interview with The Farmer that the capacity of the town's treatment plant will be exceeded when the new 390-lot Abita Meadows subdivision is fully developed. The town has commissioned a $56,000 study — $42,000 of which will be funded by a federal grant — to come up with a plan to expand the system’s capacity.
In the meantime, Curtis said, the moratorium is needed so that additional developments do not add to the problem.
The moratorium ordinance will be discussed at the town’s next public committee meeting May 7. A formal public hearing and vote will be at the May 21 aldermen meeting.
In other business, the aldermen joined with other St. Tammany municipalities in adopting a resolution expressing opposition to proposed state legislation that would transfer the administration and collection of local sales and use taxes from local and parish administrations to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, in the belief that local authorities are best equipped to collect local taxes.
The aldermen also confirmed the appointment of Andrew Vaughan to the Historic District Commission. Vaughan, who has lived in Abita Springs for four years, is an education consultant who is interested in historic preservation and has owned several historic properties. He replaces Lynne Congemi, who recently resigned from the commission.