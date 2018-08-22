Cody Driskell Ludwig announced she will seek the District D seat on the Covington City Council in the municipal elections to be held in March, 2019.
Ludwig, 32, is a partner of Krewe Marketing -- a local design, public relations and events firm that her husband started in 2005. She is a Covington native and a graduate of St. Scholastica Academy. Ludwig also graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Marketing.
Prior to working for the City of Covington as its Cultural Arts and Events Coordinator, Ludwig was the Marketing Director for a wealth management advisor and also a retirement specialist at Northwestern Mutual. She was recently inducted into the Leadership St. Tammany Class of 2019.
Ludwig serves on the City of Covington Planning and Zoning Commission and recently concluded her tenure on the Covington Business Association board. She previously directed events benefiting the St. Tammany Art Association and Covington Heritage Foundation. Ludwig feels most proud of co-founding the Covington Celtic Club, the Covington St. Patrick’s Day Parade along and the annual Oxtoberfest Beerfest which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Covington.
“I have experience working with our city leaders, I am a hard worker and even better listener," Ludwig said. "I love my town and neighborhood and I would be honored to serve its people and continue to help it thrive while preparing for the growth our city is undergoing."
Ludwig is married to Nick Ludwig and the couple has two young daughters. They reside in downtown Covington.
The District D seat will be vacant as current councilman Larry Rolling is term-limited. Qualifying for the election will be held Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2019.