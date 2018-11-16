State Quarterfinals
1. Lakeshore at Neville
Picks:
St. Tammany Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 1-3, Overall 91-19)
1. In a rematch of the state quarterfinals from a season ago, Lakeshore and Neville are set to do battle again, but this time in Monroe. I don’t think that it is going to matter. Titans coach Craig Jones said his team needed a tough game like the regional round win against Livonia. Lakeshore will be ready, and they emerge victorious to advance to the state semifinals.
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (last week 4-0, Overall 90-20)
1. Neville