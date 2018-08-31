The Council on Aging St. Tammany was scheduled to open the doors to its new activity center in Covington on Sept. 4.
The new center, located at 19404 N. 10th St., provides more space and expanded activities for seniors in the area.
“We are very proud of this facility,” COAST Executive Director Julie Agan said. “We waited a long time to get it.”
The 20-year-old, 6,250-square-foot building was purchased for $550,000 in March 2018, with renovations focused on painting rooms, adding furniture and tearing down walls to create a larger dining space. All told, the project cost $686,000 which includes cost of the building.
“We wanted to make it warm and welcoming," Agan said. "We didn’t want it to look like a retirement home. We wanted it to be inviting. We also tied in to parish utilities,” which Agan added is an improvement over the previous septic system at the building.
The new COAST Covington activity center features a conference room, as well as rooms for arts and crafts, cards, reading and a computer lab.
“We are looking for a donor (to provide computers for seniors)," Agan said.
There also is a room with a new table tennis setup, which was donated by Les Pogue. Pogue's mother Bettie previously served as a COAST board member.
Agan said the reading room is her favorite spot in the new building.
"It’s important to have a quiet place to get away from the activities,” she said.
The new dining room is one of the biggest improvements, she added, as it can seat 55 for lunch as opposed to 35 in the former center located on Theard St in downtown Covington.
“The parking here is also much better,” Agan said. “I’m excited about all of it. It’s so much bigger.”
The building also includes staff offices, an entrance lobby and an exercise room.
“We used to have to exercise in the dining room,” Agan said. The new exercise space will feature Wii fitness and cloud-based fitness direction for seniors.
A ribbon cutting for the new COAST Covington center will be held Sept. 21. COAST centers are open to residents 60 and older, though seniors need to register to take part in activities at any COAST facility.
“They just need to call to set up an appointment to come in,” Agan said.
The present Covington center serves about 25 seniors a day for lunch, but there’s more to COAST than lunch, Agan said.
“There are a lot of exciting things going on” with the Council on Aging, which operates centers in Covington, Slidell, Abita Springs, Bush, Lacombe, and Folsom. The Folsom location recently moved to the Fendlason Center in Magnolia Park after the lease at the former space ran out, and a center in Pearl River is expected to reopen sometime in mid-September.
Agan said she is hoping to refocus the centers to encourage more active lifestyles. In fact, she said of the Covington center, the sign will say “COAST Activity Center” to reflect the fact that it’s a place to come not just for lunch, but to engage in activities.
“We need to balance the needs of the older seniors (70s and 80s) with the wants of the young (60s and 70s),” she said. “The younger generation wants more stuff.”
Again said she envisions having the centers open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for working seniors who might want to stop by for early morning coffee or for company after work. For now, the centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The senior population is the fastest growing population in the country,” Agan said, adding that's only one reason why it's important to have healthful offerings for people of all ages.
Agan said regular visitors to the longtime Covington center are optimistic about the move.
“My hope is that they will see all of the possibilities” the new building offers.
For more information on COAST programs and to register, visit www.coastseniors.org or call (985) 892-0377.