EMERGING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS: The Emerging Young Professionals group of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Speckled T's, 158 S. Military Road, Slidell.
EMERGE SUMMIT: Leadership, business strategy and personal branding will be among the topics addressed during the Emerge Summit on July 26-27 at the Ace Hotel New Orleans, 600 Carondelet St. Registration is $65 at www.emergesummit.co. For information, email Rachel Shields, chief of staff for Greater New Orleans Inc., at rshields@gnoinc.org.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast to raise money for its vision programs, including Leader Dogs for the Blind, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave., Slidell. The $6 cost covers pancakes, sausage and coffee or milk.
SEXUAL HARASSMENT WORKSHOP: LLC Consultants will host a live workshop on sexual harassment in the workplace and beyond from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 28, at the Women’s Center for Healing & Transformation, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. The cost is $40. To register, visit info@womenscenterforhealing.org by July 25.
YOUTH HEALTH FAIR: A free back-to-school health fair for children ages 6-17 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 28 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. There will be vision, dental and hearing screenings, nutrition counseling and tips on exercise and home safety. There will be door prizes and school supplies giveaways. The phone number for the church is (985) 201-7800.
FAMILY FUN DAY: The Northshore Family Fun Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Admission is free.
USED BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a used book sale July 27-28 in the meeting room at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. The members-only preview sale will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and the public sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Memberships are available at the door for $5. The Friends’ sales raise money to benefit the Slidell, Lacombe, Pearl River and South Slidell branch libraries. For information about FSL, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
BLESSINGS BOXES: STP Helps is organizing a project of blessings-box construction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Lacombe Recreation Center, 61100 N. 12th St. Wooden blessings boxes are meant to be placed in front of homes or businesses and provide a place for donors to leave books, nonperishable food or necessities that others can take as they need. At the construction event, volunteer teams will assemble pre-cut box kits that have been sponsored by individuals and organizations. To participate, visit stphelps.org.
ST. TAMMANY PROJECT CHRISTMAS: The 2018-19 president of the board of directors of St. Tammany Project Christmas is Alan Smith. Other members of the board are Ginny Kamath, vice president; C.J. Giffin, treasurer; Suzanne Switzer, secretary; and Rene Arsenault, Karen Beyrau, Margaret Diaz, Elizabeth Lamulle, Tracy Melendez, Wendy Norlin and Rick VanArsdale, board members. St Tammany Project Christmas is a nonprofit that works to provide Christmas gifts and a family dinner for St. Tammany families in need. In 2017, it distributed gifts and food to more than 650 families and 1,700 individuals. For mroe information, visit www.stprojectchristmas.org or email information@stprojectchristmas.org.
OPTOMETRY ASSOCIATION OF LOUISIANA: Dr. Joseph Sica, who retired from his Covington optometry practice in May, has been honored with the Public Service Award of the Optometry Association of Louisiana. A graduate of the New England College of Optometry, Sica served in the Army before opening his Covington practice in July 1958.
USED BOOK SALE: Books and magazines about crafts will be featured during the Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, inside the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Prices range from 25 cents to $3. Cash and personal checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Slidell, Pearl River, South Slidell and Lacombe branch libraries. For information, email the Friends of the Slidell Library, fsl70458@yahoo.com.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. Payment is by cash or check only. For information, email Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
ARTISTS' RETREAT: Registration is open for a four-day artists' retreat at Abbey Art Works at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. The retreat will provide an opportunity for painters of all skill levels to experience the tranquillity and beauty of the abbey Aug. 20-24. Air-conditioned studio space will be available, and artists will be free to work outdoors. The cost of the retreat is $750 and includes accommodations and meals in the newly renovated Christian Life Center just steps from the studio building. To register, visit www.abbeyartworks.com.
LIBRARY APPS: A reference librarian will answer questions about St. Tammany Parish Library apps for borrowing eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, music albums and videos during Appy Hour Plus at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Participants should bring a mobile device. To register, visit stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the library at (985) 845-4819.
COMPUTER CONFIDENCE: A reference librarian will address people's technology woes and interests at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. The August session of the monthly program will focus on spamming, phishing, and spoofing. To register for the free program, visit stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the library at (985) 626-4293.