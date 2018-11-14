This Thanksgiving, St. Tammany residents have two great ways to burn a few calories before sidling up to a high-calorie holiday feast.
Many runners and walkers on the north shore know about the annual Mt. Olive Running to Feed the Hungry event in Slidell, which will be held for the eighth year. But there's also the new Tammany Turkey Trot in Covington.
Besides that pre-feast workout many seek, each race also provides an easy way to give back to the community by raising funds to feed the less fortunate.
Tammany Turkey Trot
The Tammany Turkey Trot 5K and 5-mile Run/Walk is the brainchild of veteran race organizer Mike Wattigny. It was created as a response to a call from Covington Mayor Mike Cooper and runners from across the area for something new.
“I’ve been (organizing) the Northshore Half Marathon in Mandeville (each October) for the past nine years,” Wattigny said. “There wasn’t an event in Covington, and Mayor Cooper and I ... decided it would be a good idea to have one in Covington.
“I thought about various ideas and looked at the traffic patterns in Covington to come up with some options,” he said. “About four years ago, Thanksgiving Day became the most popular day for races in the country, surpassing the Fourth of July. It makes sense: People want to get out with friends and family, get a little exercise and then eat.”
Additionally, Wattigny and others in the racing community wanted a race that would match up with an older tradition on the south shore, but be much closer to home.
“The Turkey Day Race in New Orleans is very popular, and is actually one of the oldest races in the U.S. Many New Orleanians moved to the north shore after Katrina. With the race in New Orleans, people were driving an hour there, running for 45 minutes, and then driving back," he said.
"They were spending more time getting there and back than actually running. That, coupled with the new popularity of Thanksgiving as a race day, it made sense to start a Thanksgiving race here.”
The Turkey Trot will offer a pair of medium-distance run/walk events, as well as a 1/2-mile youth jog. Races will begin and end at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in downtown Covington.
“We will have a 5K (3.1-miler) and a 5-miler,” Wattigny said. “The 5K is perfect for everybody, family and kids. With the 5-miler, we had many runners come to us asking for a longer distance. We were able to take a look at the maps and figure out a way to loop the course out and back to rejoin the 5K.
"Each distance has a 90-minute time limit, so the 5K is great for runners and walkers, while the 5-miler is best for runners. We don’t want to hold up traffic too long, so everybody can get out and about. We will be able to take advantage of the slow start to the morning to enjoy historic Covington — use some of the best streets in town.”
Many races have a charitable element, and that was a priority for Turkey Trot organizers. Holding a canned food drive was an appropriate fit for Thanksgiving.
“While most races have an extensive party at the end, this is not the kind of day for that,” Wattigny said.
“People want to get home and cook and eat. We will instead concentrate on the Northshore Food Bank, with our drive to ‘pack the pantry’ for them for the winter and holiday coming up. ... For every three canned goods runners bring, it will qualify them for an entry to win one of two pairs of running shoes. The more canned goods you bring, the more entries you receive.”
Registration for the Turkey Trot is ongoing online at www.tammanyturkeytrot.com. Wattigny encourages early registration, although race-day participants are also welcome.
“Since this is the first year for the race, we aren’t sure what to expect," he said. "But for the first 500 registered runners, they are guaranteed one of our new ski caps, which is different and unique from the usual T-shirt."
Running to Feed the Hungry
Mt. Olive AME Church in Slidell will hold its eighth annual Running to Feed the Hungry 5K run and walk at John Slidell Park in Slidell. Proceeds from registration are a crucial part of helping fund the Mt. Olive Feeding Ministry, which has provided meals to locals in need since 1986.
“Every penny goes to the Feeding Ministry,” race chairwoman Joan Archer said. “This is our major fundraiser for the year. There are lots of hungry people in St. Tammany, especially in the Slidell area. The Feeding Ministry provides more than 300 meals a day (six days a week) between walk-ins and delivery. The proceeds from this race go directly to support those meals.”
Last year’s race drew about 300 participants. The race starts and ends early to get families back home in time for Thanksgiving prep.
“What makes this race so special is to see entire families come out on the day,” she said. “At the end, we have a little ceremony to award winners in men, women and children’s categories. We will also have door prizes people can sign up for on the day. Best of all, we will get you home by 9 a.m.”
Sponsorships are sought and volunteers are needed. For information or to register, go online to mtoliverunningtofeedthehungry.org.