25 years
After a year of waiting, the money to purchase a site for the Lake Pontchartrain Maritime Museum finally was turned over by the state Wednesday of last week, with Mayor Peter Gitz of Madisonville going to Baton Rouge to pick up the $125,000 check from the office of state facility planning. The grant will be combined with $25,000 from the town to purchase a parcel of land on the river, about 1,000 feet south of town hall, to locate the museum and maritime archaeology research center. The museum group’s officials were elated by the action. Jack Blossman is selling the land to the town, according to state regulations, and the town will enter into a management contract with the maritime museum to build and run the actual facility.
50 years
Deliberate, calculated arson, resulting in thousands of forest fires annually, poses the No. 1 obstacle to achieving optimum productivity from Louisiana’s timberlands, an industrial forester told the Louisiana Forestry Association’s executive committee last week in Alexandria. John S. Tyler, regional forester with International Paper Co. and chairman of LFA’s recently organized forest fire committee, said that in 1967 alone, almost 10,000 fires burned more than 143,000 acres of the state’s woodlands. Of those, 70 to 75 percent were the result of arson, he said.
75 years
The Covington Rotary Club paid honor to two of Covington’s war heroes who recently returned from the Pacific war zone. The two special guests were Sgt. Jimmie McCreary and Lt. Lawrence Baldwin. Sgt. McCreary told of numerous experiences with the Marines in fighting in the Guadalcanal area and other sections while Lt. Baldwin related interesting bits of his experiences after his plane had cracked up against a mountain and of the ordeal the crew went through until they were finally rescued twenty five days later.
100 years
The delay in preparing the rolls in the assessor’s office, due to compliance with the new law and the procuring of necessary data from the State Board of Affairs, has caused such a rush in the Sheriff’s Office that the clerks cannot keep up with the business. Mr. Walter Galatas is down with the flu as is each member of his family, and Sheriff Brewster has given his personal supervision to the office, although he has just recovered from a severe illness. The work is being taken care of as rapidly as possible.
125 years
ADVERTISEMENT: Covington Shaving Saloon. Chas. Molina, Proprietor. Shaving, hair cutting, shampooing, Etc. in the highest style of the art. Razors put in order. Pelloat Building, Columbia St.