The St. Tammany Parish Library and the Stennis Space Center have partnered to present “NASA Living and Working in Space," a live virtual presentation about the Apollo missions and what the lives of astronauts were like.
A Stennis visitor relations specialist will make the presentation and will answer questions from the audiences at public libraries across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The presentations are at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at:
• Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
• Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
• Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
• Covington Temporary Branch, 1200 Bus. U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
• Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
• Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
• Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
• Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
• Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
• Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
• South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events June 19-26
STORIES IN MOTION: The audience will perform the play “Beauty and the Beast” under the direction of Frank Levy at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave.; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728 or the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588.
TALES WITH A TWIST: The audience will help tell the English folktale “The Stars in the Sky” with creative movement at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190; and at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779, the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
TEEN ART WORKSHOP: The library’s artist-in-residence will help teens create a clay tile in the spirit of artist Piet Mondrian at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT: Teens can listen to the sounds of the Louisiana bayou at night with Ranger Becky at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41, and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Covington Temporary Branch, 1200 Bus. U.S. 190. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518 or the Covington Temporary Branch at (985) 893-6280.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Library at the Edge of the World” by Felicity Hayes-McCoy at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
TRAVEL TIPS: Sidney Bellard will share helpful tips and tricks to prepare for your next journey at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
SOUTH SLIDELL BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information about the club, call branch manager Hilari Farlow at (985) 781-0099.
UFO MEET-UP: Adults can share their UFO reports, discover investigation techniques and learn about recent sightings at 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory at 11 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
MANGA MADNESS WORKSHOP: Teens can learn about drawing anime and manga from layout artist Carlos Nieto III at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., and at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
WIND IN MY FEATHERS: Families can learn about birds of prey through demonstrations with the remarkable animals at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
COMIX BASICS: Teens can learn the basics of drawing comics at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, and at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518.
WORKFORCE WEDNESDAY: Gretchen McKinney and Amanda Kerlee will share tips with workers over 50 to help them navigate the job market at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S.. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MAD SCIENCE: Families can enjoy an out-of-this-world science show at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
ASTRONOMY 101: Teens can learn the basics of astronomy at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.