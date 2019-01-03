Allie Batiste knew it was good the minute it left her hand.
Batiste’s heave at the buzzer proved to be the game-winner as the Salmen High girls’ basketball team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 65-62 in its first game of the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“I had a turnover late in the game that cost my team,” Batiste said. “So, I knew it was up to me to make a play and step up. We had a big lead late in the game and didn’t want to blow it. It was really one of those shots that the minute it leaves your hand, you know that it is going in.”
Finishing with nine points on the night, Batiste’s bucket helped atone for a massive blown lead by Salmen. The Spartans led 58-44 with 4:20 remaining in the contest and held a 60-51 lead with 2:56 left. Leading 62-54 after a bucket by Ashanti Eden, STA sophomore guard Jaylyn James scored six consecutive points to tie the game at 62-62, setting up Batiste’s game-winner.
Eden finished the game with a game-high 27 for Salmen, Jaylen Huderson added 13 points for Salmen and Skyler Christmas finished with 11.
Archbishop Hannan beats Edna Karr on late free throw
Archbishop Hannan guard London Neal hit a pair of free throws with .1 second left on the clock to give the Hawks a 54-53 win over Edna Karr in its opening game of the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic.
Trailing 53-52 with seven seconds remaining in the game, Hannan had the ball and appeared unable to get a shot off. However, diving for a loose ball, Neal drew a foul, went to the free-throw line and sunk both of his attempts to lead his team to victory.
“It was about staying in a certain mindset of control,” Neal said of his approach when he went to the free-throw line. “Don’t let anything bother you. People have doubted this team all season long, and I think we are hopefully starting to prove them wrong with a win like this one.”
Neal finished with eight points on the night for the Hawks. Shawn Beattie led the way for Hannan with a game-high 31.
Christ Episcopal struggles with South Lafourche
With only six players dressed out, defending Division IV state champion Christ Episcopal struggled tremendously against Class 4A South Lafourche, falling 62-8 in its first game of the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic.
Not scoring until the 4:42 mark in the second quarter, a bucket by Allie Simon made it a 26-2 game. Two free throws by Grace Seghers late in the half would be the last points of the half for the Wildcats, who trailed 35-4 at the half.
Christ Episcopal managed only four more points the remainder of the game as Katelin Schneider had a bucket and Samantha Schultz added two made free throws.
Lakeshore can't hold lead against Landry-Walker
Lakeshore was ahead by as much as seven early in the first half, but couldn't keep its lead against Landry-Walker, falling 73-53 to the Chargin’ Bucs in the Titans' first game of the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic.
Ben Kugler led the way for the Titans with 19 points and Justino Vasquez had 13.
Despite star center Hunter Dean getting three quick fouls in the first quarter and playing a total of four minutes in the first half, Lakeshore jumped out to a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The story of the first half for the Titans was its 3-point shooting, hitting six 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes of action.
Dean finished with 11 points on the night for the Titans.
Trailing only 38-35 at the half, Lakeshore was unable to overcome a 12-2 run to start the second half by the Chargin’ Bucs, which gave them a 50-38 advantage with 5:02 to go in the third quarter. The deficit for the Titans would get below double digits for a remainder of the game.