The valedictorian of the Class of 2019 at Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell is Annamarie Wingerter, the daughter of Eric and Ann Wingerter of Pearl River. The salutatorian is Mark Tonglet, son of Jim and Jennifer Tonglet of Slidell. They are among the 62 graduates who received their diplomas May 7 during commencement exercises in the Beryl and Henry Parent Gymnasium.
Wingerter will pursue a degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Tonglet will attend Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in the fall as a pre-med major.
Rebecca "Claire" Worchel received the St. Teresa Award, and Bailey Ervin received the St. Henry de Osso Award, honors given students who model their faith development and Christianity in keeping with the spirit of the Teresian Sisters. Both Worchel and Ervin will be pursuing degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi this fall. Claire has chosen a kinesiology major and Bailey will study biology/pre-med.
Graduates of Distinction: Kelli Kirkland, Sarah Toepfer, and Rebecca (Claire) Worchel.
Honor graduates (3.5 GPA or higher): Chase Bergeron, Thomas Bryars, Victoria Calamari, Carsyn Canady, Bailey Ervin, Zachary Gressaffa, Christian Hasenkampf, Holly Hotard, Connor Langevin, Meagan Macklin, Brennan Maples, Abigail McCauley, Bailee Mitchell, Victoria Monnin, Connor Schenck, Chloe Stephan, Jared Vidrine, Lauren Wheeler, Lindsey Wingate and Kassidy Wortmann.
Other graduates: Brandon Bridges, Justin Bridges, Devin Brocato, Garrett Cavalier, Lance Chetta, Luka Cutura, Zachary Davis, Dylan Delaney, Michelle DeRouen, Gabrielle Devereux. Nathan Eirich, Joshua Fisher, Brent Fuselier, Julia Gillen, Preston Gilley, Ty Gilmore, Kaitlyn Hill, Therese Hoggatt, Tyler Hoggatt, Jacob Hutter, Lyndsey Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Madison Keister, Patrick Kelly, Ryan Landry, Faith Laurent, Kaitlyn Luminais, John Montz, Abby Natividad, Aubrie Pellissier, Kellie Rafferty, Micah Saucier, Christopher Schofield, Ethan Sens, Aubrie Spring, Patrick Tupper and Gabrielle Williams.