The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes started out as a plan to put 229 homes on 227 acres, according to St. Tammany officials, but concerns about drainage forced developers to scale back.
Now, the Parish Council has given the go-ahead for the development of 66 lots on 75 acres for the proposed subdivision northeast of Louisiana 1077.
The subdivision plan, which got a unanimous approval from the parish's Planning and Zoning Commission, had one more hurdle to clear. Matthew Allen, a high school physics teacher who has been sounding the alarm about development in flood plains, had filed an appeal of the commission's approval.
Allen told the Parish Council that the review did not address how the development would affect the flow of floodwater, something he said could end up affecting flood insurance.
But Councilman Red Thompson, who represents the area, pointed to the large reduction in homesites and offered a motion that passed unanimously to uphold the Planning Commission approval.