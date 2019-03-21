One week after new St. Tammany Parish School Board member Shelta Richardson said the body needed to review its policy regarding censure of members who run afoul of the law, the board voted unanimously on Thursday to create a work group to study that and more.
The work group will consider how to deal with a board member who has been arrested or indicted; an issue that arose when District 9 member Sharon Lo Drucker was arrested for shoplifting last July. Drucker pleaded not guilty and was allowed to enter a diversion program through the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
At the school board's February meeting, members voted 11-4 to ask Drucker to resign, but she refused, saying that the only way she could be removed from the board was through a recall petition by District 9 voters.
Richardson, who took office as the board's District 7 representative in January, said at the school board's committee as a whole meeting on March 14 that she didn't want to dredge up the past by offering her motion. She said it was necessary, however, to clarify current policy on items such as those discussed because of the Drucker matter.
Drucker joined in the unanimous approval of forming the work group at Thursday's full council meeting.
The work group also will study board rules regarding requests by the public to speak at board meetings. Richardson says she has received complaints about the difficulty of getting those requests placed on the board’s agenda.
In other business, the board presented honors to several students and employees at Thursday's meeting.
Student of the Year awards were given to Olivia Adams, a fifth-grader at Lee Road Junior High; Isabella Rosi, an eighth-grader at Monteleone Junior High; and Northshore High senior Austin Thombs.
Ethel Henley was recognized as Substitute of the Year for her work at Sixth Ward Elementary.
Outstanding Support Employees of the Year awards went to Byron Faciane, head custodian at Mandeville High; Julie Thames, a secretary at Mandeville Middle; Donna Esperance, food service manager at Cypress Cove Elementary; and Janice Day, human resources secretary at the central office.
The board also recognized all of the system’s personnel who have achieved certification from the national boards that govern their professions. Approximately 150 school employees, including classroom teachers, mental health practitioners and others have been certified by their respective boards.
School board members also approved a total of $1.84 million in construction contracts at eight different locations, including Bonne Ecole Elementary, Boyet Junior High, Fontainebleau High, Mandeville Elementary, Pearl River High, Slidell High, Slidell Junior High and the Treen Technology Center.