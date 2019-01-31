I was about 9 years old when I first heard the name Arthur Hardy.
He was the publisher of what then was called the Mardi Gras Guide — a digest-sized annual that featured everything you needed to know about Carnival in New Orleans.
And like any other warm-blooded kid living in the New Orleans area, I was awe-struck by the spectacle of our city's favorite holiday. Still am.
The costumes, the music, the food, the parades, the throws — Carnival in New Orleans was pure adrenaline for a young boy with a fierce passion for catching spears, plastic go-cups and doubloons of many colors.
There were two portals to that magical place. First and foremost was Earl Wattigny, who was like my second dad when I was growing up in Slidell.
The second was Arthur Hardy and his Mardi Gras Guide.
Some history: My good friend Tim Wattigny, Earl’s son, was a Mardi Gras fiend of great distinction. And truth be told, Tim and I had no shame back then. No sooner did we see Mr. Earl’s pickup truck turn onto Teddy Avenue heading for home than we greeted him, begging for a ride to New Orleans and the litany of Carnival parades that ran for a fantastic fortnight every year.
Never mind that Mr. Earl likely had just finished a shift at St. Charles General Hospital, where he worked as a pharmacist. Poor guy probably hadn’t eaten all day, and you just know his feet were shot after being on them hours on end filling scripts.
But pretty much without fail, Mr. Earl would tell Tim and me to load up in the truck (sometimes it was an old Datsun) and we’d roll down Interstate 10 to the "Greatest Free Party on Earth."
After I came across a copy of the Mardi Gras Guide in the Slidell K&B Drugstore circa 1982, it, too, never missed the trek to the Crescent City for a parade.
The guide was a fairly simple idea, really, and Hardy readily acknowledges that. It contained a chronological list of each parade and a map of each route. Back then, maps were important because not all parades were forced onto the homogeneous St. Charles Avenue route. And Google was still a number with 100 zeros behind it.
Don't believe me? Look it up.
Hardy's Mardi Gras Guide also listed krewe royalty, as well as the parade's theme, its throws and a bit of the presenting organization's history. There were feature stories about the people, places and things that were Carnival fixtures, too, and advertisements I still see vividly in my mind’s eye.
Tim and I referred to the Mardi Gras Guide as “The Book of Knowledge.” And that was no joke to us Carnival clowns. It was a quest to get a doubloon of every color a krewe minted in a given year. If we failed, we were genuinely upset.
This went on for nearly a decade, certainly well into our high school years. Those days are without question among the highlights of my life.
Tim lives in Texas now, where “Carnival” is a thing that sets up rickety roller coasters at the local church once a year. He does make it back home for the big celebration most years, and when he does, it gives us good reason to meet up, or at the very least, call one another and relive the many fun times we had growing up.
After all these years, I finally met Arthur Hardy at the company holiday party two years ago. I told him my tales about the “Book of Knowledge” and how his Mardi Gras Guide, now 43 years strong, evokes for me such wonderful memories of childhood.
I think my story that night made Hardy reminisce about his own childhood — growing up in Gentilly, catching parades with his mom, marching in his high school band from Canal Street into the French Quarter. The sights and sounds and smells are still there. He can touch them, and so can I.
Hardy and I agreed at that moment to meet up again to relive old memories and to share the magic that is our Mardi Gras.
That time finally came, in early January, when we talked for more than two hours at his Mandeville home for the interview included in this edition of The St. Tammany Farmer. I didn’t include everything we discussed that day — I'd need a big Book of Knowledge of my own to capture it all.
What you read here are highlights of our time together, and I’m quite sure there are many more to come.
After all, we’re still two boys on the street corner — straining to see the lights of the lead unit, hoping to catch a fistful of plastic pearls, to hear the clink-clank of doubloons on the avenue below.