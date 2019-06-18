Layla Meng is that rare combination of teenage Revolutionary War buff and avid theater participant.
So when she heard about an upcoming production of "1776," one that just happens to mention an infamous family member, at the Playmakers Theater, Layla jumped at the opportunity to audition, even though it's meant a 90-minute drive with her mom, Kimberly, from their home in Watson in Livingston Parish for the four-night-a-week rehearsals prior to Friday's opening night.
“Oh, it’s definitely worth it,” said Layla, who'll be a sophomore at Live Oak High School. “This really means a lot to me.”
In "1776," Layla plays a courier who brings news from George Washington’s army to the Continental Congress.
“I make lot of quick entrances and exits,” she said.
Layla also sings a solo — “Mama Look Sharp,” a melancholy song about a soldier warning his mother of his impending death in battle (“Find me before I do die”).
“I haven’t been in many musicals,” she said. “So this is something new, too.”
The one thing Layla doesn’t get to do is mention her relative — great-great-great-great-great-great-uncle Melchior Meng.
Uncle Melchior was a Loyalist who lived in the Philadelphia suburb of Germantown. His home was used as a British hospital during the Battle of Germantown in 1777.
Forced to flee at one point, Melchior was convicted after the war of high treason and his estate was confiscated, although most of it was later returned. Melchior lived until 1812, when the U.S. was again at war with England.
In the play, Congress is presented with Melchior’s claim that he’s owed $20 for a mule borrowed to transport some of the congressmen's luggage. The mule later died.
That actually was taken from the chronicles of the group's deliberations, although it was a year before the Battle of Germantown.
“I don’t know if he ever got the money or not,” Layla said of her black sheep kinsman. “I don’t think he deserved it.”
Balancing Melchior in the Meng family is Ulrich Meng, Melchior’s younger brother and Layla’s great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.
Ulrich was an artillery captain whom Washington cited for his bravery and a Masonic Lodge brother of Benjamin Franklin. After the war, Ulrich moved to Culpepper, Virginia, where he lived until 1795. Family members continued migrating south over the years until Layla’s great-great-grandfather, Sheldon Meng, arrived in Louisiana more than a century ago.
“My family tree is pretty interesting,” Layla said.
Layla's interest about her family’s history was piqued last year after hearing Melchior Meng mentioned while watching the 1972 film version of "1776" prior to a family trip to Washington, D.C., and colonial sites in Virginia such as Monticello. A genealogy book tracing the Mengs back to Germany filled in the blanks.
But even before coming across Uncle Melchior, Layla had immersed herself in the Revolutionary War.
“I’ve always been interested in the history of our country,” she said. “The revolution is fascinating to me because we were the underdogs to the British.
“We weren't supposed to have a chance, but then ‘Oops! We won!’”
Layla’s passion for all things from the period is such that last Halloween, her outfit was a Continental Army uniform complete with drum. She brought it to the audition and wears it in the play, along with playing a drum.
“I wasn’t going to use anyone under 18,” director Mark Leonard said. “But when Layla showed up in uniform and told me her story, I cast her and expanded the role.
“She really steals the show with her drumming and delivery.”
Kimberly Meng said Layla, an advance placement honors student who aspires to be a museum curator, uses theater as an outlet from a stressful need for perfection in her other academic subjects.
Layla agreed.
“I do get a little uptight,” she said. “But on stage, you’re given instruction on what to do, and if you remember it, you’re going to be fine.
“Theater has given me a lot more confidence about things.”
Acting at Playmakers has given Layla an opportunity to perform in a real theater with a raised stage and professional sound and lighting. That’s unlike her school, which has no auditorium and stages its shows in the cafeteria.
It’s also given her experience with an otherwise all-adult class, most of whom have extensive stage experience.
“This is a higher level with a lot of detail you don’t have time to get into at school,” she said. “Everyone has been really friendly to me, too.
“I’ve never felt like the kid.”
As for "1776," Layla said the play holds up, even compared to the mega-popular "Hamilton," because of the way the issues facing the founders are handled through both the spoken word and the music.
“It’s a great story,” she said. “And it’s really exciting that we’re doing it around the Fourth of July (the production runs through July 7).
“It’s hard for me to believe it’s really happening.”