SEMINARY OPEN HOUSE: Notre Dame Seminary will have an open house for academic and leadership programs for lay people from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 5, at 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. RSVP by Jan. 3 to the Lay Programs Office by email at maoffice@nds.edu or call (504) 866-7426, ext. 742. For information, visit nds.edu/laymasterprograms.
MARRIED COUPLES RETREAT: Registration is open for Married Couples League Retreat from Jan. 4-6 at the Abbey's Christian Life Center, 75376 River Road, Covington. The silent retreat is open to all and includes conferences organized by the abbey monks, common prayer and reconciliation. For more information, contact Karen and Clyde Messenger at (225) 661-9933 or Jeanne O'Neil at (225) 665-8223 or visit saintjosephabbey.com/league-retreats.
GRIEFSHARE: Algersgate United Methodist Church will hold at 13-week support group for those who have experienced the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare sessions will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 and continue at the church at 360 Gause Blvd., Slidell. A $15 donation is requested for materials. Registration is required at www.griefshore.org or calling (985) 641-5829.
MAGNIFICAT EVENT: "Growing In the Spirt" will feature evangelists Deacon Larry and Andi Oney at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Life Center, 325 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Presented by the Slidell chapter of Magnificat and Hope and Purpose Ministries, the event with attendees providing their own lunch. Registration is required. Call (985) 502-0349 or online at www.hopeandpurpose.org.
MUSIC PROGRAM: St. Peter Catholic Church is hosting "An Evening of Sacred Classics" in honor of the church's 175th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at 128 E. 19th Ave., Covington. The program features soprano Anne Simpson and organist Brother Ken Boesch in a concert of familiar sacred music. The concert is free.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER PROGRAM: "Growing Up in God's Image," a program on human sexuality for mothers and daughters ages 10-12 years, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Cost of the program is $25 for each duo. For information or to register, visit stpeterparish.com or call (985) 893-2446.
RACIAL HARMONY: A four-part discussion will being at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 and continue on Mondays through Feb. 11 on "Made in the Image and Likeness of God," a pastoral letter by Archbishop Alfred Hughes, at the Family Life Center, St. Luke Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. The free program is facilitate by the Archdiocese Office of Racial Harmony. Registration is requested. For information, call (985) 641-6429 or visit www.saintlukeslidell.org/racialharmony.