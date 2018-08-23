A fire behind a Slidell-area hardware store burned for more than four hours Thursday before firefighters from three different agencies were able to extinguish the blaze.
Dispatchers with St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 1 received a call at 10:46 a.m. Thursday that a fire had started behind Mike's Hardware and Building Supply, located at 540 Brownswitch Road. According to fire district spokesman Jason Gaubert, an employee of the store was welding in a small building behind the store when a combustible fluid near where he was working ignited. Gaubert said store employees attempted to stop the fire with extinguishers on site but were unsuccessful in putting it out.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy black smoke was billowing from the small building, Gaubert said.
"It was pretty bad," Gaubert said. "It was a complex fire because of the amount of lumber and combustibles located in the store's warehouse and in the store itself. We had to make sure that the fire didn't jump into those buildings or to nearby homes."
Gaubert said Brownswitch Road, which is a major east-west artery on the city's northern edge, was shut down between Whisperwood Blvd. and Clearwood Drive for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze. Traffic was still being rerouted through the Whisperwood Neighborhood as of 3:30 p.m., according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Meredith Timberlake.
Gaubert said the fire was extinguished at 2:56 p.m. Firefighters from Fire District 11 in Pearl River and 4 in Mandeville/Lacombe assisted.
Parents from nearby Clearwood Junior High received a robo-call about 3 p.m. on Thursday alerting them that school buses ferrying children home after school could be delayed.