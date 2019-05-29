YOUTH ADVISER: Covington High School's Bridget Seghers has been selected to represent Congressional District 1 on the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council. The 31 members include three selected from each congressional district to facilitate the communication between youth and the Legislature and give students an opportunity to be involved in state government.
PRINCIPAL AWARDS: Lake Harbor Middle School in Mandeville recently named three students honored with the Principal's Award. Gavin Galeas was the fourth grade winner, Zion Magree was the fifth grade winner, and Ryan Frazier the sixth grade winner.
DA AWARDS: Lake Harbor Middle School in Mandeville recently honored three students with the District Attorney's Award for character, leadership and community service. The fourth grade winner was Cole Amato, the fifth grade winner was Caroline Stephens, and the sixth grade winner was Evie Keyes. District Attorney Warren Montgomery and Assistant District Attorney Holly McGinness were on hand to present awards.
DAR AWARD: Abigail Bailey of Lake Harbor Middle School in Mandeville received the sixth grade Daughters of the American Revolution award for patriotism/citizenship for her school and community service, leadership and responsibility.