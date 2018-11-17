The Slidell Police Department posted a touching video of St. Tammany law enforcement helping escort the body of Slidell police officer Jason Seals back home to Slidell Saturday morning following his death.

The video, shared on SPD's Facebook page, shows a motorcade of motorcycle police officers leading a hearse back into Slidell and stopping in front of SPD headquarters where onlookers gathered to see Seals make it home.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and St. Tammany Sheriff's Office assisted with Seals' transport, and the video shows firefighters draping a U.S. flag over the highway as Seals' motorcade passes through.

Seals' death was announced Saturday morning. He was injured in late September in a motorcycle accident when he was hit by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession.

"We are broken, but we are focused on providing prayers and support to Jason’s family," Slidell police chief Randy Fandal said Saturday morning in a news release. "He left behind a loving wife, three kids, and many others who loved him dearly. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

