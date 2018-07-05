At its recent meeting, the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission granted Faith Bible Church of Slidell a fifth postponement on its rezoning request, but told the church’s attorney and opponents to be ready to argue the case at the panel’s Aug. 7 meeting if they have not come to an agreement by then.
The case dates back to March when attorney Jeff Schoen, on behalf of Faith Bible, asked to rezone the church’s 3.44 acres at 57209 Allen Road in Slidell to PF-1 Public Facilities District to conform the zoning to the actual use of the property.
The church has been allowed to operate on the property, which is zoned for residential use, under a conditional use permit granted before the comprehensive rezoning of the parish was completed in 2010.
Faith Bible’s permit allows the church’s nonconforming use of the property as long as the use is continuous and is not interrupted by lack of use or destruction of the church building.
Rezoning the property to PF-1 would ensure that a church could continue to operate there in the event that Faith Bible ceases operation or its building is destroyed.
Some nearby residents have speculated that Faith Bible might try to expand the use of the property to include a drug rehabilitation program similar to the one the church operates in Covington.
To prevent that from happening and to address other concerns, the residents have said they would support the PF-1 zoning only if Faith Bible agreed to deed restrictions on the property to ensure that it could only be used as a church.
While negotiations with the neighbors were taking place, Schoen asked for, and was granted, four postponements. But when Schoen asked for a fifth postponement at the commission’s July meeting, it became apparent that negotiations had broken down.
Alyssa Maurice Anderson, an attorney representing Calvin and Judy Tregre, told commissioners that Schoen had been uncooperative and had struck most of what the residents wanted from his most recent draft of the deed restrictions.
Schoen denied Anderson’s allegations and said most of the restrictions the residents had asked for were unnecessary because the limited number of uses allowed in the PF-1 zoning category would ensure that their concerns were met.
The parties argued for almost 30 minutes. When commissioners took up their own discussion of the matter, Kirk Drumm said enough time had elapsed to allow the parties to work out their differences. Drumm then moved to postpone the request for one more month, with the understanding that commissioners would make a decision on the request at their August meeting even if the church and the residents were unable to reach an agreement by then.
Several other commissioners endorsed Drumm’s motion, and it passed unanimously on a 9-0 vote, with Todd Richard and Patrick Fitzmorris absent.
In another case involving stiff opposition, Guy Olano, representing The Millennium Group, abruptly withdrew his request to rezone 6.873 acres of land on the west side of Harbor View Court, north of Lakeview Drive in Slidell, from A-6 Multiple Family Residential District to I-1 Industrial District.
Olano first asked for a postponement, but said he would abandon his request and seek a different zoning designation. A group of about 20 nearby residents represented by several speakers were on hand to oppose any industrial use of the property.