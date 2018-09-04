The student body at St. Scholastica Academy is encouraging the eighth-graders to get involved in extracurricular activities.
The school hosted Club Day on Aug. 21, inviting everyone to participate in clubs such as Student Council, Key Club, Students Against Drunk Driving and much more.
The eighth grade met with their senior "Big Sisters" at lunch on Aug. 22 to enjoy pizza and exchange views on the start to the 2018-19 school year.
When asked what she favors most about her experience and involvement at SSA so far, eighth-grader Caroline Kurucar said, “I like the teachers, how much freedom we have, and the time we have in between classes.”
The eighth-graders are learning to adapt in a high school setting and turn to the upperclassmen for guidance. As the seniors take on their roles as Big Sisters, they’re willing to offer up advice to their younger schoolmates and assist them in any way.
Senior Katherine Tabony said she wants to make an everlasting impression on her "Little Sister."
“I will show her genuine kindness and always be there for her if she needs anything. I will be a good person and lead by example,” Tabony said.
The seniors together aspire to create a foundation of sisterhood that welcomes new students to venture out and accomplish great things.
Key Club crafts for humane society
The SSA Key Club gathered Aug. 20 to make dog toys using old T-shirts, and they later donated the braided toys to the Northshore Humane Society.
“The service project on Saturday was a fun and easy way to help out the local humane society and their pups," said Key Club President Kate Trent. "We look forward to completing many more service projects like this throughout the year.”
Student ministers prepared
SSA’s newest group of senior student ministers have started making class visits and are ready to talk with the eighth- and ninth-grade students once a month.
They plan to discuss the power of prayer in small groups and commit to setting a mindful example on a regular basis. They say they want to spread joy and act on the true meaning of friendship. Through their constant contribution to service, they also wish to proudly represent the four pillars of St. Scholastica — prayer, work, study and community.