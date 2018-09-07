The St. Tammany Parish Council will consider next month whether to raise a host of development and inspection fees, some of which have remain unchanged for more than 20 years.
The Parish Council introduced without discussion an ordinance at its Sept. 6 meeting that would double per-lot fees for subdivision reviews: from $15 to $30 for tentative reviews, $30 to $60 for preliminary reviews, and $60 to $120 for final reviews.
Other fees facing proposed increases include those for coastal use permit reviews, minor subdivision and resubdivision reviews, and commercial and residential building permits.
The ordinance will be voted on Oct. 4.
According to the Planning Department, the increases are being sought to cover operational costs for major services. Most of the fees, the department said, have remained unchanged for more than 20 years.
The Parish Council will also consider increasing the inspection fee for on-site sewage disposal systems from $25 to $50. That fee has not been updated since 2002.
In other action, the council overrode a July 10 recommendation by the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission to approve a request by AT&T to install an additional telecommunications cabinet in a public right of way in the Kingspoint subdivision near Slidell.
Linda Meiners, representing AT&T, said the equipment is needed to provide additional capacity for internet and other services for the area, and noted that the expansion was part of a plan in place since 2013.
Nearby property owners Juanita Clark and Carl Linn Sanders Jr. objected to AT&T’s plans at the July 10 Planning Commission meeting and appealed the approval to the Parish Council, arguing that equipment already there has been a nuisance and, in Clark’s case, was restricting access to her property. The property owners objected to installing another box in the location.
The appeal first appeared on the council’s Aug. 2 agenda but was postponed to give the parties time to work out their differences. District 14 Councilman T.J. Smith, who represents the area, told fellow council members that attempts to work out a compromise had failed.
Smith, saying that AT&T should find another location for the equipment, then moved to override the Planning Commission’s approval. His motion passed on a 12-1 vote, with District 13 Councilwoman Michele Blanchard voting no and District 7’s Jake Groby absent.
At the beginning of the meeting, council members heard a report by Bradley Cryer, of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, on the results of audits conducted under Act 774 of the 2014 legislative session, which mandates annual procedural reviews of all parish public entities with annual governmental revenues of $75,000 or more.
Sixty-eight entities were subject to the most recent reviews, Cryer reported. At the time the report was issued, 63 reviews had been completed.
Cryer said overall, auditors were seeing operational improvements in most agencies. He made special note of St. Tammany Parish Recreation District 4 in Lacombe, which had come under withering criticism in past audits, saying it had “extraordinarily improved” its operations under a new management team.
The entire report, with detailed findings for each agency, is available on the Legislative Auditor’s website at www.lla.la.gov.
Elsewhere on the agenda, the council:
- Approved the issuance of up to $500,000 in limited tax certificates by Recreation District 12 in Folsom.
- Authorized Parish President Pat Brister to sign contracts for the Bootlegger Road sidewalk project, which will install a sidewalk from the Coquille Park recreational facility to White Chapel Road.
- Agreed to enter into Cooperative Endeavor Agreements with Southeastern Louisiana University for water quality testing of parish detention ponds and for pollution source tracking and water quality restoration in the Bayou Liberty watershed.
- Authorized Cooperative Endeavor Agreements with Mandeville and Madisonville to resolve misallocations of sales and use tax proceeds. Council attorney Mike Sevante explained that inadvertent misallocations sometimes occur as a result of rezoning actions and annexations.
- Reappointed the firm of Foley & Judell LLP as bond counsel for the parish.
At the beginning of the meeting, Brister announced that longtime Chief Administrative Officer Gina Campo is leaving to accept a position as deputy executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development in Baton Rouge.
Brister thanked Campo for her service and announced that Kelly Rabalais, who previously served as Brister’s executive legal counsel, will replace Campo as CAO.