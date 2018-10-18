A Mandeville woman who was working as a personal care assistant for an adult with special needs was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office following allegations that she had been mistreating the 32-year-old.
The woman is nonverbal and has developmental disabilities and neurological problems, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The woman's mother became concerned about changes in her behavior and unexplained bruises, according to a news release. She hid a recording device in her daughter's bag, and recorded the caregiver, 53-year-old Donna Retif, cursing, yelling and threatening to harm her daughter, the Sheriff's Office said.
Retif can be heard "continuously berating the victim by saying things that would be considered cruel and unacceptable to any reasonable person," the Sheriff's Office release said
Detectives used the recording to obtain a warrant for Retif's arrest on one count of cruelty to persons with infirmities.
She was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.