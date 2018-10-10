Newbery Medal winner Erin Entrada Kelly will discuss her books, her writing process and her life at 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Tammany Parish Library’s Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville.
Kelly received the 2018 Newbery Medal, an award for the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children, for her book “Hello, Universe.” She also received the 2017 Asian/Pacific American Librarians Association Award and the 2016 Honor Award for her other works of fiction.
Kelly is a Louisiana native who lives in Philadelphia, where she is a professor of children’s literature in the graduate fiction and publishing programs at Rosement College.
Kelly’s books will be available for purchase and signing.
All ages are welcome at this special event. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
Events Oct. 10-17
TABLET CLASS: Adults can learn more about using tablets at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy a craft or activity designed just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults can make new friends and increase their vocabulary at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For more information, call (985) 882-7858.
PANORAMA JAZZ BAND: The Friends of the Slidell Library present the second performance of their fall concert series with the Panorama Jazz Band at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch. This concert is outside, so concertgoers should bring chairs or a blanket. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
PAPER QUILLING: Adults will create a photo frame using paper quilling and a recycled CD at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
FIGUREHEAD HISTORY: Carol Olsen will discuss the ship figureheads collected by Chilean Nobel Laureate Pablo Neruda at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can practice yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PRACTICE ACT TEST: Juniors and seniors can take a free practice ACT test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. To register, visit bit.ly/STPLACT. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
GENEALOGY OPEN HOUSE: The St. Tammany Genealogical Society and the library have partnered to celebrate Family History Month with an open house at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
WRITER’S SYMPOSIUM: A panel of published authors will discuss their careers and inspirations for writing at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
FORTNITE: Teens can join forces to battle in “Fortnite: Battle Royale” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
JAPANESE DANCE: Sugai Barker will teach traditional Japanese folk dancing at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens can study for exams and get help with research questions at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
SOLAR POWER: Adults can learn how solar power increases energy efficiency at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
GEAUXVOTE CLASS: Adults can learn about the GeauxVote website and app that provide sample ballots and detailed election information at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of using the internet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who want to earn service hours and guide the library’s program for teens can join the council at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.
CRAFT HOUR: Adults can bring their current craft project and work on it while making friends at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: The library will celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Grease” (PG) by watching it outdoors at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.