COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUMMER GAME NIGHT SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Play old classics and discover new favorites. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 p.m. Thursday. Abita Brewing Co., 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Go head-to-head with neighboring teams. Free. abita.com.
STEAMPUNK DINNER: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Come in your best Steampunk attire for a night of food and fun. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
COVINGTON WHITE LINEN FOR PUBLIC ART: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association celebrates its fourth year with a community-driven arts event. Free. (985) 892-1873 or gocovington.org.
THEATER
HAIR: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd, Slidell. The American Tribal Love-Rock musical comes to the north shore. $25-$32. (985) 640-0333 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
SECRETS EVERY SMART TRAVELER SHOULD KNOW: 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aug. 24-25. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Hints for cruises and more told in musical form. $50 dinner and show, $30 dessert and show, $20 show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
BEACH BLANKET BIMBOS: 6 p.m. Friday. Annadele’s Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. A beach bums’ reunion turns deadly. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24-25; Sept. 1-2; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Shakespeare comedy, set here in 1920s New York, launches the fifth season at 30 by Ninety. $19 adults, $17 seniors and military, $14 students and $10 children 10-under. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
MUSIC
RICK SAMPSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
GLYN BAILEY: Noon Friday. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Columbia Street Landing, Covington.The Groove Kings and Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Cooperative perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or sunsetatthelanding.org.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. K. Gee’s Restaurant, 2534 Florida St., Mandeville. Free.
MEMORY THEORY DUO: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Susan’s on Columbia, 415 N. Columbia St., Covington. Weekly series promoting Falaya Fest. Free. (985) 893-0355 or susansoncolumbia.com.
THE MEANIES: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
GROOVY SEVEN: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 428 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
JOHN RANKIN & HARRY HARDIN: 5 p.m. Sunday. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 898-0515 or christwoodrc.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
ART
A TASTE OF ART FEATURING DEANA SMITH: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Barrel Wine Bar, 63905 La. 21, Covington. An exhibition by the wildlife artist. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
SUMMER SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday. The St. Tammany Art Association’s 53rd annual national juried show. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART FROM THE WORLD OF CHRISTWOOD RESIDENTS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 25. Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Art created and/or donated by Christwood residents. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 7. Exhibition featuring the work of John Paul Duet. Free. myslidell.com.
STRENGTH IN GRACE: Daily through Oct. 2. St. Tammany Hospital. The hospital’s foundation presents the latest in its healing arts initiative. Free. sthfoundation.org.
ART WITH A HEART: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Heritage Bank, 205 N. Columbia St., Covington. Benefit for the Music Therapy Initiative.
AN ARTIST’S RETREAT: Monday-Aug. 24. Abbey Art Works, St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. All artists invited to four days of peaceful, quiet painting. $750 or $700 for guild members. abbeyartworks.com.
KID STUFF
THE DINOSAUR EXPERT: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Kimmy wants to be a paleontologist. Activities to follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
DOG WAG AND WALK: 8 a.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Take a guided walk with your four-legged companion. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BICYCLING THE BACK TRAILS: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. David Moeller shares his passion with tips for riding the trails. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
DRIFTWOOD ART: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO PHOTOSHOP AND LIGHTROOM: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CROCHET: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ART HISTORY LESSON: 1 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLIC: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.