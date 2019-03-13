St. Tammany seniors age 55 and over can learn how they can give back to the community through the Volunteers of America’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.
The RSVP program matches volunteers with organizations in need of volunteers for activities such as mentoring children, packaging items for the troops overseas and assisting with horses used for physical therapy. Volunteers have the opportunity to work with all ages.
For information about this event, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about other library events, visit www.bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events March 13-20
CHAIR YOGA CLASS: Adults with limited mobility or other health issues can enjoy the health benefits of yoga during this chair yoga class at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy a craft or activity created just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
SCRABBLE GAMES: Adults can make new friends while increasing their vocabulary at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St., or at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285 or the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293.
INTERNET BASICS CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of using the internet at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
EMAIL LAB: Adults can practice email skills while getting assistance from a librarian at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardeners Susie and Paul Andres will answer gardening questions at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
LACOMBE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information about the club, call branch manager Rhonda Speiss at (985) 882-7858.
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Innocent Man” by John Grisham at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
SMARTPHONE BASICS: Adults can learn what a smartphone can do for them at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
DINOSAUR EXPLORATION EXPRESS: Children can check out dinosaur fossils from the Audubon Zoo, learn interesting facts and do a dinosaur craft at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens can earn service hours while shaping the library’s services for teens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
CONTAINER GARDENING CLASS: Master gardener Jerry Ballanco will teach adults how to grow vegetables, plants and trees in containers and small plots at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.