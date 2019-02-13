CARNIVAL PARADES
KREWE OF BILGE: Saturday, noon. Eden Iles, Slidell. “What’s on TV” is the theme. kreweofbilge.com.
KREWE OF POSEIDON: Saturday, 6 p.m., Slidell. “We Will Rock You” is the theme. poseideonslidell.com.
KREWE OF SLIDELLIANS: Sunday, 1 p.m., Slidell. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the theme. slidellwomenscivicclub.org.
MYSTIC KREWE OF PERSEUS: Sunday, 1:15 p.m. follows Slidellians. “Under the Big Top” is the theme. facebook.com/kreweofperseus/
KREWE OF PEARL RIVER LIONS: Sunday, 1 p.m., Pearl River. faceboook.com/lionsclubofpearlriver.
KREWE OF EVE: 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Mandeville. “Live Your Dream” is the theme. kreweofeve.com.
KREWE DE PAWS OF OLDE TOWNE: Feb. 23, 10 a.m., Slidell. “Hang Ten” is the theme. krewedepawsofoldetowne.com.
KREWE OF PUSH MOW: Feb. 23, 11 a.m., Abita Springs. “Terrible Theme Park Ideas” is the theme. trailheadmuseum.org.
KREWE OF TCHEFUNCTE: Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Madisonville. “Masquerading as Greek Mythology” is the theme. kreweoftchefuncte.org.
KREWE OF OLYMPIA, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Covington. “Olympia’s Bucket List” is the theme. kreweofolympia.net.
KREWE OF TITANS: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Slidell. “Titans Goes on Vacation” is the theme. kreweoftitans.com.
KREWE OF DIONYSUS: Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Slidell, “Dionysus & the Wise Guys” is the theme. kreweofdionysus.com.
KREWE OF SELENE: March 1, 6:30 p.m., Slidell. “A Few of our Favorite Things” is the theme. kreweofselene.net.
ORIGINAL KREWE OF ORPHEUS: March 1, 7 p.m., Mandeville. facebook.com/278058169734695/
KREWE OF BUSH: March 2, 9 a.m., Bush. facebook.com/bushparade.
CARNIVAL IN COVINGTON: March 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parades by the Covington Lions Club and Mystic Krewe of Covington followed by a party at the Covington Trailhead. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
KREWE OF CHATA: March 5, 1 p.m., Lacombe. “Spirit of the Wind” is the theme. (985) 882-5052.
KREWE OF FOLSOM: March 5, 2 p.m. “Down South” is the theme. villageoffolsom.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
VINTAGE VALENTINES: Through Feb. 28. Times vary. Otis House, Fairview-Riverside State Park, La. 22, Madisonville. Seasonal greeting cards from the past. $4. facebook.com/otishouseatfairviewriversidesp/
RUSSIAN NIGHT: Friday, 7 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. A salute to the north country. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
GURNEY GAMES: Sunday, 11 a.m. Covington Trailhead, 1202 S. Tyler St. Racing and parading in downtown Covington to benefit the St. Tammany Hospital Foundation. (985) 898-4141 or sthfoundation.org./gurneygames.
SCRAP DAT: Feb. 21-23, 8 a.m. to noon. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Dr., Mandeville. Scrapbookers heaven. (985) 858-2251 scrapdatproductions.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Feb. 26, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions House, 356 Cleveland Ave., $6. slidelllions.com.
FRAGNIAPPE: March 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Marine and reef hobbyists convene with multiple exhibitors. Free. fragniappe.com.
NORTHSHORE GUMBO COOKOFF: March 9, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. All-you can eat of the samplings from 30 teams. $10. slidelllittletheatre.com.
BUBBLY ON THE BAYOU: March 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salmen-Fritchie House, 3196 Terrace Ave., Slidell. Rainbow Child Care fundraiser with a Kentucky Derby theme. $65 in advance, $75 at the door. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
SLIDELL ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE: March 10, 1 p.m. Olde Towne. The 46th annual stroll presented by the Olde Towne Slidell Association. Free. (985) 641-1105.
MYSTIC KREWE OF MARDI PAWS PARADE: March 10, 2 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront. Man’s best friends and their families. (985) 892-0060 or mardipaws.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
MEMORY THEORY: Friday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
VISIONS OF VIENNA & SALZBURG: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington. Featuring the works of Mazzoli, Mozart and Strauss. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
GREEN GASOLINE: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
KILLAHOUSE: Saturday, 10 p.m. Columbia Street Blues Cafe, 427 N Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
SOUTHEASTERN CONCERT CHOIR & WOMEN’S BELLA VOCE: Sunday, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, The Third Sunday Concert Series continues. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
SUNDAE & MR. GOESSEL: Feb. 28, 7 p.m. Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Lobby Lounge series continues. $16-$100. northshoreharborcenter.com.
L’AMOUR: March 9, 7:30 p.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Earl Lee conducts and Byron Tauchi is the featured violinist in this salute to the romantic works of Mozart, Beethoven and others. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
STEVE PISTORIUS & THE SOUTHERN SYNCOPATORS: March 9, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Opening night of the spring season. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
THEATER
"PEAR ORCHARD, TEXAS": Sunday, 2 p.m. Madisonville Town Hall. The Playmakers Reader Theater presentation of the works of John Henry Faulk. $15. (985) 893-1071 or playmakersinc.com.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": Friday-Feb. 15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"SNOW WHITE": Feb. 14-23, 7 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Dwarfs, a princess and a damsel in distress. $25-$15. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"PROOF": Feb. 22-March 10, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
"HOLLER": Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder mystery and dinner. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
"THE UNEXPECTED GUEST": March 9-24, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. An Agatha Christie murder mystery. $21 adults; $19 senior/military; $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
AUDITIONS
"SISTER ACT": Feb. 24, 2 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllitttletheatre.com
"THE GREAT BIG DOORSTOP": March 10-11, 6:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Daily through March 23. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Free. sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART SPEAKS: Friday through March 11. St. Tammany Parish Public Library, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Art that evokes emotions and memory is featured. Free. slidellartleague.org.se
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily through Feb. 22. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SALAD DAYS: Tuesdays-Fridays through March 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: March 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The monthly event features local artists. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: March 9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Covington. Monthly evening of gallery sales and dining specials. Free. covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL ARTS EVENING: Registration forms now available for Slidell Arts Evening on April 6 in Olde Towne Slidell. myslidell.com.
BOOKS
JOHNETTE DOWNING: Feb. 23, noon. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses her book, “Who’s Got the Baby in the King Cake?” Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: Tuesday, 10 a.m. First Baptist Church, 62883 La. 1088, Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic presents “A Musical Delivery.” Free. 504-523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
STORYTIME: Saturdays, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday — "The Good Egg & the Bad Seed"; Feb. 23 — "I Am Martin Luther King Jr."; "Lego Movie" event, 2 p.m. Free (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Wednesday, 1 p.m., Nature Walk and Titivation; Feb. 20, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk & Titivation; Feb. 22, Noon - All About Nature book club with Bev Chase; Feb. 24, 9 a.m. — Bicycling the Back Trails; Feb. 27, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk & Tititvation (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BAYOU GARDENS OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Talks, workshops, tours of center and grounds. Free. (985) 882-2000 or fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.