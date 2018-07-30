Slidell Police are investigating a suspicious death after discovering a body in a house on Paige Court in the Breckenridge subdivision.
Police were responding to a request for a welfare check when the body was found.
No other details are being released, according to spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau, who said it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death.
Paige Court has been closed off until further notice. Any residents living on the street must show identification to return to their homes, he said.