Bogalusa Baptist Church Pastor Jerry Newton, 54, has pleaded guilty to theft of more than $95,000 in Social Security funds, U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said Thursday.
Newton, who lives in Slidell, applied for disability insurance benefits in 2009, according to court documents, but he made a false statement on the application, concealing his income, which would have disqualified him from receiving benefits.
Agents of the Social Security Office of Inspector General interviewed Newton about his income on Jan. 12, 2016. During the interview Newton claimed he was still disabled and did not work and that the benefits were his only income.
But 10 days later, in a second interview, he admitted that he had been employed as pastor of the Bogalusa church since 2007 and also owned two businesses, Still Dreaming Graphics LLC and Kclean Sweep, a cleaning service.
He was paid $833 a month by the church and made $125 per week from the cleaning business, according to court documents.
He collected a total of $95,316 in benefits that he was not entitled to receive, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Newton will be sentenced Oct. 25. He faces as much as 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution to the Social Security Administration.