It seemed that the Slidell City Council’s desire to change small portions of the city’s code relevant to criminal conduct and traffic/vehicular law was a minor item on the Dec. 18 agenda.
Turns out, however, that the simple amendments to city code eventually could result in the city saving as much $400,000 annually.
The council unanimously voted to bring Slidell law in line with that of the state regarding several misdemeanor crimes, and did the same with its traffic laws. That created for Slidell its own set of statutes, and gave it the authority to collect fines in Slidell City Court.
Previously, an estimated 88 percent of those fines went to the parish and the remaining 12 percent went to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney. But that was when state laws were being broken and money, by more design than default, automatically went to the parish government and the DA.
Breaking a city law, however, means the city collects the fines. So passing the ordinance, Councilman at Large Bill Borchert said, was a “practical fiduciary decision.”
The city currently supplements the Slidell City Court Judge and City Marshall’s office with approximately $400,000 annually, according to Borchert, who along with Councilwoman Kim Harbison sponsored the ordinance on behalf of city administration.
That meant when a misdemeanor offense occurred in Political Ward 8 or 9 (which both are served by Slidell City Court,) the money flowed out of town rather than reimbursing the city for the thousands it already was spending each year to run the court.
“It created a hole in the city’s general fund, and we’re looking to be responsible with every dollar we have,” Borchert said. “This was a relatively quick fix. If we’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep the court running, why wouldn’t we be able to get back some of that money?”
The Slidell City Court was created in the 1960s with the goal of taking stress off the already overburdened parish courthouse in Covington. The court hears small claims and misdemeanor issues for the two wards (which compose an area stretching from the Town of Pearl River to Lake Pontchartrain in extreme eastern St. Tammany Parish.)
More than 100,000 people live in that area, but more than 70 percent of them don’t live in Slidell city limits and don’t pay Slidell taxes.
Borchert said with so many people form outside of Slidell using the courthouse, it was only fair the city should recoup some of its money when fines are collected. That’s money that would replenish the general fund, and could pay for any number of city services. The amount of money supplied by the city to Slidell City Court would not change, Borchert said.
Mayor Greg Cromer thanked the council for supporting the ordinances and said the changes “made sense” for the Slidell and its citizens.
In other business, the city announced that the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) voted on Monday to uphold a $250,000 award to compete the move to bring the U.S. Headquarters of Advance Sinter Metal Technologies Inc. to Slidell.
The council approved a conditional use permit to ASMT at its meeting in late November, which paved the way for the Turkish-based company to move into a 26,000-foot portion of the former Textron site on Front St. at Cleveland Ave. ASMT initially will have 10-15 new employees and spend more than $800,000 in annual payroll. The company’s total capital investment in the region will be more than $5 million by the end of 2019.
ASMT will mass manufacture metal parts a metallurgic process called “sintering,” which involves compacting metal powders and heat treating them to form metal parts.
St. Tammany Corporation helped broker the deal to bring ASMT to Slidell.
James Tonglet, a CPA with Ericksen, Krentel & Laports, LLC, told the council the city received a “clean report” from an audit for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2018. He said sales tax collections in the city have been flat for the past three years, with $19.6 million collected in the latest recording period being almost identical to 2017 totals, and only slightly larger than those in 2016.
Tonglet praised city government for its financial acumen as brick and mortar business looks at how it factors into an increasingly digital economy.
“You all are good stewards of your budget and how you expend your resources,” he said. “Your spending is not growing either, so your budget process is sound and you’re taking good care to not overspend the money you have…Overall, the city’s financial health is good.”