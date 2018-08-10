A St. Tammany Parish jury found Ronald Douglas Moore Jr., 26, of Lacombe, guilty of first-degree rape and aggravated burglary Thursday in the rape of a 53-year-old Mandeville woman whose house he broke into a year ago.
The victim, who had fallen asleep on her sofa, woke up to find Moore rubbing her face, according to a police report.
She tried to fight him off, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, but Moore put the victim in a chokehold so violent that blood pooled in her neck and blood vessels ruptured in her face.
Over the course of two hours, Moore raped, taunted and threatened to kill the woman, the release said, then stole her mobile phone, driver's license and prescription medication before fleeing the scene.
Officers were able to identify Moore by using video footage from nearby establishments and publicizing it.
Police were able to identify two people who had talked to Moore. They testified that Moore had offered them money to take him to a Lacombe address, where he was later arrested.
In statements made to the police, Moore said he couldn't remember the hours during which the crime took place but remembered being at a bar beforehand and getting a ride home afterward.
Moore faces mandatory life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 17.