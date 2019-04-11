After months of sometimes contentious hearings, preliminary plans for The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes finally were approved by the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission when it met Tuesday.
The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes is a proposed 75-acre D. R. Horton development on La. 1077 in the Goodbee area northwest of Covington.
Plans for the subdivision hit a roadblock last September, when the parish planning department staff questioned whether the project’s drainage plan complied with parish fill mitigation regulations.
At issue was whether developers could use a single detention pond to meet the requirements of two different sections of parish zoning ordinances. The case was postponed while the planning department and the developers discussed the issue.
In the meantime, the St. Tammany Parish Council formed a working group to study the parish fill mitigation regulations that were at the heart of the case. That group is expected to present its findings to the council this summer.
Rather than waiting to see the outcome of the working group’s efforts, Horton decided to reduce the number of lots from 91 to 66 and designate a large portion of the acreage as green space. Those changes included a new drainage plan which, the planning department said, complied with all current parish regulations.
The revised plans were approved over the objections of John Martin of the Goodbee Civic Association, and Matthew Allen of the Little Tchefuncte River Association, who said the plans did not adequately address the impact of river flooding that has inundated the area several times in recent years.
Drainage was also an issue in a request by McINT, LLC to resubdivide several squares of land in the undeveloped Town of Madisonville subdivision west of Joans Street, north of Preval Street, north of Mandeville.
The property has been proposed as the site for Kingswood, a new 61-lot subdivision.
Several residents of the adjacent Marigny Trace and Woodlands subdivisions complained that the development would worsen persistent drainage problems they were already experiencing. The request was approved, however, after Commissioner Martha Cazaubon said that the infrastructure that would be required for the new lots should actually improve the drainage in the area.
In other action, the panel approved tentative plans for River Park Estates, Phase 2, 79 lots on 19.7 acres on the north side of M. P. Planche Road, west of La. 25, north of Covington; and Copper Ridge, 24 lots on 10 acres at the end of Hazel Drive, north of Montmartre Street, north of Mandeville.
Also approved were preliminary plans for Whispering Forest, nine lots on 8.9 acres on the south side of Joiner-Wymer Road, west of La. 1077, north of Madisonville; and Lakeshore Villages, Phase 3B, 52 lots on 14 acres north of Oak Harbor Boulevard, west of La. 433, south of Slidell.
All votes were 10-0, with Commissioner Kirk Drumm absent.