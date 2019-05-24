The Mandeville City Council agreed Thursday to maintain current property tax rates into the next year after a lengthy and heated debate between Mayor Donald Villere and Councilman at large Clay Madden.
Madden introduced a proposal, which he later withdrew, to zero out the city millage from 6.87 mills. He argued that the city has been accumulating a surplus of revenue going back to 2013.
Madden said that the city has been adding around $2.5 million to its fund balance every year, money that he says he wants to “give back to the people.”
However, Mayor Donald Villere objected to the move, saying that the surplus Madden referred to likely came from restricted funds, which have limits on how they can be spent.
Villere condemned the zeroing out of the property tax as a “last-minute grandstand by Clay Madden,” adding that the city only has until the first week of June to submit the tax rate to the St. Tammany Parish Assessor's Office for the upcoming tax year and the council would not be meeting again before the deadline.
“I am so confused I don’t know where to begin,” Councilman Pulaski said while Madden and Villere quoted the same numbers in different arguments. “I don’t understand the numbers.”
Madden eventually withdrew his motion, and the City Council voted 4-0 to maintain the current millage rate of 6.87 for the city. Councilwoman Lauré Sica was absent.
Two of the taxes, a 1-mill tax and 1.44 mill tax, are for police.
The council also deferred the adoption of an ordinance regulating short-term rental properties. Villere argued that it was premature to vote on the measure. He said that the city attorneys have said it's not ready for a vote, and the Planning and Zoning Commission has not made a recommendation on it.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also wants the city to hire a consultant to review the ordinance and help figure out how it should be enforced, Villere said.
Madden objected to hiring a short-term consultant before the adoption of the ordinance. He said doing so “makes Mandeville look inferior,” since Covington adopted a short-term rental ordinance without a consultant, and St. Tammany Parish is working on a similar proposal without hired help.
The City Council deferred a vote on the ordinance in order to wait for the Planning and Zoning committee's recommendation.
The Mandeville proposal would keep rentals within the Old Mandeville Business District and restrict the definition of short-term rentals to properties with occupancy for 30 days or less.
The council also deferred its response to Villere’s veto of an ordinance that would decrease the mayoral salary for the year 2020 as well as an ordinance to increase the cost of garbage and recycling disposal for Mandeville residents.